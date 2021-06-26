As Derek Hall worked for a return to the baseball diamond after shoulder surgery in high school, he came to a life-changing realization.
“Just doing the training for rehab from that, I realized that baseball probably wouldn’t be something I would get as far in after my surgery,” said Hall, a former Owensboro High School Red Devil.
As a result, following discussions with his family, Hall decided his best course for a career would be through the U.S. Army National Guard. Soon thereafter, he enlisted.
“It just made sense to join, with the opportunity to get a full ride to college,” Hall said, adding that he’ll be attending Western Kentucky University in the fall. “Everything is covered now, pretty much.”
In the meantime, though, Hall has found solace back on the field.
Hall, who has already completed basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and advanced individual training at Fort Hood in Virginia, is a relief pitcher for the American Legion Owensboro Post 9 Bombers — and he’s served as an important leader within coach Matt Freeman’s ball club.
“Last year was Derek’s first year as a Bomber,” said Freeman, whose team entered Friday at 12-2 overall. “We hooked back up sometime during the pandemic year, and he said, ‘Hey, coach, I think my arm’s still good, and I’m going to be back home for the summer.’
“I said, ‘Derek, we’d love to have you.’ We’re really just proud of him and the effort he gives.”
Hall’s 2020 summer season came after a tumultuous end to his high school career, as he missed his junior campaign after shoulder surgery and then had the 2020 season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, though, he’s fully healthy — and ready to help the Bombers make a deep run.
“He’s one of our 19-year-olds, and he provides a lot of stability,” Freeman said. “Coming from the military background, one thing I’ve seen in Derek is before, he was quiet, a little more introverted. Now, he’s come back and he’s a grown man.
“He’s helping some of the younger kids. His leadership has gone through the roof, and we’re really glad to have him back. We just have confidence that he’s going to throw strikes in just about every situation.”
Hall is excited to see what the Bombers are capable of for the rest of the summer, even likening the situation to his military training.
“It’s been a whole lot of fun,” he said. “Everybody has their role, and you can tell. Everybody just shows up ready to play, and we all have fun with it.
“You’re pretty much with the people you train with all day. That was my favorite part (at training), just the relationships you build.”
Hall’s plan is to attend college for a degree in exercise science and kinesiology to become a physical therapist or personal trainer. However, he’ll also be joining Western’s ROTC program and intends to commission as an officer for active duty. He also qualified for the National Guard’s welding and machinery division.
“I don’t really see why more people don’t do it because of how far it can put you ahead,” Hall said. “College is paid for. I’ve saved enough money so that I can enjoy the summer before I head off to college, and then I’ll be making money while I’m in college.”
With the tie-in from American Legion baseball to the military, Freeman added, he couldn’t be prouder.
“Our American Legion post downtown is real proud of the fact that Derek is a homegrown American hero,” Freeman said. “He’s in the military now, and I think that they’re really proud of the fact that we have someone who’s playing American Legion baseball that’s transitioned into the military.
“His mom and dad are really proud, and we’re happy to have him on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.