Brooke Hamilton had herself a night for Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
Hamilton fired a 1-hitter and struck out 11 batters, and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs as the Lady Aces blanked 9th District rival Owensboro 10-0 at Shifley Park.
Catholic (6-5, 2-1 in 9th District) also got a big performance from Gab Parson, who was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Brooke Hamilton homered, with Bailey Hamilton and Lilli Grant belting triples.
Grant added two hits for the Lady Aces, who also got RBIs from Lily Pinkston, Gracie Jennings and Hannah Carter.
Owensboro’s lone hit was a single by Kaylyn Sowders.
The Lady Devils slipped to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in the district with their fourth consecutive loss.
(linescore information not available)
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Jaycee Noffsinger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Josie Davis finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the Lady Mustangs’ six-inning win in Greenville.
Davis also struck out eight batters in the pitching victory, while Sophia Wilkins went 3-for-4 and Karissa Pendley finished 2-for-4 at the plate. The victory was the third in a row for Muhlenberg County (5-6).
Sarah Linville went 2-for-3 and clubbed two doubles for McLean County (2-5).
McLEAN COUNTY 000 000 — 0 5 5
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 112 222 — 10 13 2
WP-Davis. LP-Galloway. 2B-Linville 2 (Mc).
HANCOCK COUNTY 8, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 3
Lily Roberts drove in two runs with a double and struck out seven batters in the pitching win as the Lady Hornets won at South Spencer.
Braley Roberts went 2-for-5 and scored twice for Hancock County, while Ella House finished 2-for-4.
The Lady Hornets improved to 7-7.
HANCOCK COUNTY 201 111 2 — 8 9 3
SOUTH SPENCER 001 110 0 — 3 4 4
WP-L. Roberts. LP-Schwoeppe. 2B-Frobeter (SS), L. Roberts (HC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.