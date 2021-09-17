Jody Hamilton is taking over the reins for the Owensboro Catholic High School baseball team.
The legendary baseball coach, one of the winningest in Kentucky High School Athletic Association history, retired from coaching in 2018 and moved to Owensboro to be closer to family in the area. However, when the Aces came calling in recent weeks, Hamilton answered.
“I know a lot of the boys from past experiences,” said Hamilton, 63, who continued giving baseball lessons after retirement. “I know they’re good boys, and they’ve been very successful on the field. I think I can help deliver some leadership to them and help them get over the hump, as far becoming young men and maybe teaching them a little bit about service.”
Hamilton sports an all-time record of 938-371-1 in his head coaching career that began in 1983 at Raceland High School. He went on to win state championships at Boyd County (2001) — where he coached his son and former Kentucky Wesleyan College assistant coach, Casey Hamilton — and West Jessamine (2015). He was named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year in 2016.
“Coach Jody Hamilton has to be considered in the conversation as one of the best baseball coaches in the state of Kentucky, ever,” OCHS principal Gates Settle told a room of baseball players, parents and supporters Thursday afternoon in the school’s media center.
In his search, Settle added, he couldn’t find anyone that said a single negative thing about Hamilton.
“I think any time you can get a quality coach and a person like he is, you have to be excited for the school and for the kids,” Settle said. “His experiences speak for themselves. The way he’s handled himself and the things that he’s accomplished and the way he approaches his philosophy, everything fits into the Catholic way.”
Hamilton takes over for former coach Derek Hibbs, who resigned earlier this month after guiding the Aces to a 69-35 record with two 9th District titles and a 3rd Region championship in three seasons. This past spring, Catholic went 32-6 and reached the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2005.
“I’m really appreciative of Coach Hibbs and the time he put in,” Settle said. “He was an assistant here for many years, and when he left, the cupboard was not bare. I think it’ll pick up with Coach Hamilton and, hopefully, we’ll be able to be as successful as we have been.
“We certainly are excited about having somebody of his caliber here with us.”
For Hamilton, his first step is evaluating the program.
“I will spend the next couple of days trying to establish our coaching staff, possibly before Monday,” he said. “We’ll do that, and then maybe we can start on some skill work. But we’ll evaluate and see where we need to start.”
More than anything, he’s just ready to get going.
“It’s been a long week,” he joked. “I didn’t think Thursday would ever get here.”
Also on hand Thursday was Hamilton’s wife of 40 years, Denise, who he credited for much of his success.
“The Lord has blessed me in so many different ways, that I want to give back,” he said. “Of course, He blessed me with her. For 40 years, she’s been my head coach. She’s been instrumental in everything I’ve ever done as far as coaching.”
Hamilton spoke to the players in attendance about what he expects of them — more so as young men than players. He wants to help continue building the OCHS program, and if they pick up some wins along the way, he quipped, he certainly won’t be disappointed.
“It doesn’t get old,” he said, with a laugh. “Dogpiles at the end of the season are the greatest. But I will not be in it, I promise.”
