Bailey Hamilton is no stranger to hard work.
The Owensboro Catholic High School junior, who burst onto the area softball scene as a dependable, hard-hitting slugger last season, knew that she would garner much more attention from opposing teams in 2022 — and she dedicated the offseason to continuing her offensive firepower.
“I definitely just wanted to continue the hitting that I had last year,” Hamilton said. “I did pretty good last year. I knew people had seen me, so it would be different, and I wanted to be able to adjust to that.”
So far, so good.
Through 17 games this season, Hamilton is hitting a team-best .509 with 14 runs scored, 12 runs batted in, three doubles and two home runs, primarily operating out of the third or fourth spot in the lineup.
She can see the hard work paying off, and OCHS head coach Jeremy Phelps agrees.
“She works hard,” he said. “She puts in extra time swinging. The girls put in a lot of time, but she gets extra swings in — on days off, before games, sometimes she stays after practice and hits extra. It says a lot about her and her drive to be a good hitter, and she’s been showing it most of the year.
“You can count on all of these girls, but when your leaders are putting in extra time, I think that’s a good sign.”
As far as receiving different attention at the plate, Hamilton has handled it well.
So far this season, she’s drawn 10 walks with only four strikeouts. This comes after a 2021 campaign in which she hit .455 at the plate with 32 RBIs, 31 runs, eight home runs, seven doubles and 17 walks with 12 strikeouts.
“I’ve definitely taken some time outside of practice, just more swings all the time, just to be able to perform each game,” she said. “I’ve always been pretty patient at the plate and getting walked. I’m just trying to get on base.”
Phelps had high expectations for Hamilton, who typically plays third or first base defensively, before the campaign ever began.
“She had a great year last year, and I told her she was going to get pitched different this year,” he said. “Some people may not know who she was last year, there are always a couple girls like that every year.
“She worked hard in the offseason, had a good offseason, and so far this season, she’s really been a nice player to have on your team.”
Owensboro Catholic is 11-6 overall, 2-2 in 9th District play, and returns to action Tuesday with a pivotal district matchup at Daviess County.
As long as the Lady Aces stay together, Hamilton said, she sees big things coming for the remainder of the year.
“We’re feeling good,” she said. “The dugout stays pretty positive for the most part. We stay on in games and support each other.
“We definitely need to improve some things at the plate and on defense, like getting our errors down to a minimum, and I think we’ll be good if we can do that.”
