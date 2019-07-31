Former Owensboro Catholic High School swimming standout Michael Hampel made the cut to participate in the 2020 Olympic Trials during the state championships over the weekend.
Hampel, a junior who recently transferred from Louisville to Missouri State, qualified with a first-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke. He also won in the 200 breaststroke.
Other top finishers for the Owensboro Marlins in the 13-and-over state meet included Samantha Phillips in the open girls division (seventh in 200 fly, 10th in 200 free, 400 free and 800 free, 11th in 100 free, 15th in 100 fly); Sean Boone in the open boys (11th in 100 breaststroke, 15th in 200 breaststroke); Cort Hobelmann in the open boys (12th in 100 back, 16th in 50 free); Jack Raymer in the open boys (12th in 200 back); and Trevor Church in the open boys (11th in 1,500 free).
Among relay teams, Nya Hammons, Reese Wethington, Kayedon Mattingly and Ella Johnson (13-14 girls' relays) placed ninth in the 200 free, 14th in the 400 free and 400 in the medley.
Church, Raymer, Hobelmann and Boone (open boys) placed sixth in the 200 free, eighth in the 400 free and ninth in the 400 medley, while RayAnne Howard, Mary Kate Hayden, Abby Warren and Phillips (open girls) were sixth in the 200 free.
Overall, the team finished 11th out of 17 participants.
Hobelmann was also selected to compete with Kentucky at the Southern Zone Age Group Championships in Cary, North Carolina.
