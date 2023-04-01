OWESPTS-04-01-23 HAMPTON COMMITS

Owensboro’s Evan Hampton leaps for high throw during action against McLean County on March 23 at Shifley Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Even with most of his high school career still ahead of him, Owensboro freshman Evan Hampton already has the next step of his baseball journey figured out after committing to the University of Kentucky on Friday.

Hampton, a 6-foot, 186-pounder who plays shortstop for the Red Devils and center field for his travel team, can already sense a big rush of relief.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.