Even with most of his high school career still ahead of him, Owensboro freshman Evan Hampton already has the next step of his baseball journey figured out after committing to the University of Kentucky on Friday.
Hampton, a 6-foot, 186-pounder who plays shortstop for the Red Devils and center field for his travel team, can already sense a big rush of relief.
“It makes me feel good because early this season, I’ve been trying to figure things out at the plate,” he said. “I felt like there was an unnecessary pressure to prove myself. With all of this happening, it’s started to make me feel like, ‘Hey, you should be a confident player. There are people counting on you.’
“It’s very exciting. I think it’s helped me with my confidence. Growing up, my parents always emphasized to stay humble, stay hungry and work hard. Baseball is a game where you’ll go 4-for-4 one game and 0-for-4 with four strikeouts the next, so you have to stay mentally tough, understand what kind of player you are and who you are as a person. That’s helped me a lot.”
Through fives games this season, Hampton was hitting .250 with seven runs scored, one RBI, three walks and five stolen bases. However, after learning about UK coach Nick Mingione’s plans to offer him a scholarship earlier this week, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a pair of singles against Henderson County on Thursday.
As an eighth-grader last year, Hampton hit .310 with 24 runs, 16 RBIs, four doubles, three triples and a pair of home runs.
The recruiting process started after the 2022 football season, when Hampton — who rushed for 123 yards with six touchdowns and made 12 tackles on the gridiron — was urged to get in touch with UK’s coaches since, because he’s a freshman, college coaches aren’t permitted to reach out themselves. Over time, Hampton and the UK coaching staff got to know each other. When he was invited to participate at a camp in Lexington, he learned just how impressed the Cats were with him.
“His work ethic is tough to match and it’s really consistent,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “He has very high expectations of himself, and I think that drives him to work really, really hard to be as good as he can possibly be. He’s a high-character guy, and he’s really, really athletic. He’s been blessed with great athleticism, but his work ethic is what has allowed him to maximize that and turn it into this opportunity that he’s earned.
“Just watching him play, you can immediately see the possibilities of his talent. The way that he moves, the way that he carries himself, that’s one, and then when you watch him swing the bat, he’s got a very natural swing. When you see him field the ball and make a play, it comes fairly natural and fluid for the most part.”
A player receiving an offer so early in their high school career isn’t unheard of, Fiorella added, but it goes to show how enthralled UK’s coaches are with Hampton.
“It’s definitely unique in the sense that it’s not incredibly common locally for guys to see this type of interest this early,” he added. “We have a lot of guys in our program that will have a lot of opportunities to play beyond high school. At the Division I level, they’re trying to lock guys in a lot sooner than they used to, for a multitude of reasons, but obviously to get this type of interest and this type of offer this early, you have to be a special talent.
“We’re lucky to have him and bunch of talented guys in the program to push him. When you have really talented guys around other talented guys, there’s inherent competition, and that competition breeds improvement.”
With his college decision now made, Hampton is simply looking forward to helping the Red Devils (4-2) win games — and he’s thankful for the opportunity.
“We feel like we’re growing and maturing as players, and as a team we’re coming together,” he said. “The starting nine and pitcher, we’re all best friends and hang out on and off the field. I think that bond will help us be a better team.
“I really do think it’s come through prayer and the glory of God. My family, we’re a Christian family, and this is a huge accomplishment to us. We want to stay humble, stay hungry and be the best version of the OHS Red Devils that we can possibly be. Whether I’m committed to UK or nowhere, this isn’t about me. This is about all of us.”
