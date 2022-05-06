Evan Hampton struck out seven batters, walked three and allowed only one hit to lead Owensboro to a 5-0 high school baseball victory over Whitesville Trinity on Thursday at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Connor Hallmark went 2-for-3 for OHS (11-13), and Blake Kimbrell plated a pair of runs.
The Raiders (4-16) were victimized by seven errors.
TRINITY 000 000 0 — 0 1 7
OWENSBORO 300 020 x — 5 5 1
WP-Ev. Hampton. LP-Hernandez.
OHIO COUNTY 4 McLEAN COUNTY 1
Jaylen Walker and Clayton Goff each went 2-for-3 in the Eagles’ victory in Hartford.
Graydon Barnard clubbed a triple and drove in two runs for Ohio County (13-11), while pitcher Matthew Smith struck out nine batters in the victory.
McLean County (8-14) was limited to only three hits.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
OHIO COUNTY 100 003 x — 4 8 1
WP-Smith. LP-Level. 3B-Barnard (O).
SOFTBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 3 LOGAN COUNTY 0
Millie Roberts clubbed a two-run homer and Raylee Roby struck out 11 batters in the one-hit effort as the Lady Panthers won at DCHS.
Katie Mewes finished 2-for-3 with a double and one run for DC (20-4), and Annie Newman added a pair of hits with an RBI.
Logan County slipped to 14-11.
LOGAN COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 120 x — 3 6 2
WP-Roby. LP-Gettings. 2B-Mewes (DC). HR-Roberts (DC).
W
HITESVILLE TRINITY 10 GRAYSON COUNTY 3
Raylee Higdon went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, and Abby Payne and Allie Barnett each drove in two runs in the Lady Raiders’ victory in Whitesville.
Cassidy Morris went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Trinity (12-8), Georgia Howard was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Allie Graham finished 2-for-4.
Grayson County fell to 8-17.
GRAYSON COUNTY 102 000 0 — 3 8 4
TRINITY 200 206 x — 10 11 1
WP-Barnett. LP-Lindsey. 2B-Morris (T).
WEDNESDAY TRACK AND FIELD DC BOYS, OHS GIRLS WIN CITY-COUNTY
The Daviess County boys and Owensboro girls captured victories at the City-County track and field meet Wednesday night at Reid Stadium.
The Panthers finished with 116 points, edging out Owensboro (104.5), Apollo (40) and Owensboro Catholic (8.5).
DC event winners were Collin Jones (300 hurdles, 43.42); the relay team of Zach McCaslin, Justin Shelton, Brayden Kaelin and Bryson McGary (4x800, 9:14.12); Tyson Sherron (pole vault, 10-06), Max Dees (long jump, 19-05.50 and triple jump, 39-04.50); and Brandon Shepard (shot put, 40-00.25).
Event victors for OHS were King Combest (100-meter dash, 11.34); Reece Carroll (200, 23.02); Javius Taylor (400, 51.62); Eli Early (110 hurdles, 16:32); the relay team of Combest, Maurice Moorman, Eddie Badger and Khalil Rodgers (4x100, 43.35); the relay team of Dartez Basham, Carroll, Early and Badger (4x200, 1:33.60); the relay team of Carroll, Taylor, Basham and Adrien Askins (4x400, 3:39.33); Ethan Pendleton (high jump, 6-02); and Zane Biever (discus, 115-10).
Apollo’s multi-event winner was Thomas Ashby (800, 2:00.12; 1,600, 4:36.84; and 3,200, 10:08.28)
OHS girls tallied 84 points to defeat Apollo (60), Daviess County (59) and Owensboro Catholic (37).
OHS winners were Keeli Hanley (200-meter dash, 27.59 and 400, 1:04.44); the relay team of AnaKaye Roberts, Jazmine Robinson, Askiyah Hughes and Hanley (4x200, 1:52.28); Chandler Worth (high jump, 4-00 and pole vault, 8-00); and Trinity Hogg (shot put, 31-04.25).
Winners for Apollo included Carlie Murphy (100, 13.68) and Mary Ann Lyons (discus, 110-04).
DC’s victors were Emily Rempe (800, 2:28); Lucy Spaw (1,600, 5:26), Sally Tidwell (3,200, 12:29); the relay team of Annie Powers, Rempe, Spaw and Bentlei Stallings (4x400, 4:31.41); and the relay team of Blakely Greer, Rempe, Stallings and Spaw (4x800, 10:10).
Catholic’s event winners were Mallary Bailey (100 hurdles, 17.67 and 300 hurdles, 54.80); the relay team of Bailey, Emilee Cecil, Abby Payne and Maleigha Shelton (4x100, 53.74); and Carol Staples (long jump, 14-08.5 and triple jump, 30-05.25).
