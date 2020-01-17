Grayson County girls held off Hancock County 69-62 in overtime at Hawesville on Thursday.
Kenzie Renfrow led Grayson County with 27 points. Bailey Snyder scored 14 points and Rachael Snyder added 13 points.
Bailey Poole led Hancock County with 17 points. Karmin Riley had 15 points and Kiera Duncan added 12 points.
Grayson County is 13-4. Hancock County is 7-11.
GRAYSON COUNTY 12-14-15-14-14 — 69
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-14-15-16-7 — 62
Grayson County (69) — Renfrow 27, B. Snyder 14, R. Snyder 13, Robinson 8, Kiper 4, Nash 3.
Hancock County (62) — Poole 17, K. Riley 15, Duncan 12, Kratzer 8, Roberts 4, H. Riley 4, House 2.
