Lily Roberts struck out 13 batters and went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to lead Hancock County to a 9-3 season-opening softball win over Owensboro on Monday at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Halle Coomes clubbed a two-run homer for the Lady Hornets, and Baylee Estes plated a pair of runs and stole two bases.
Lindsey Gibson, Addison Hill and Paige Hughes each collected RBIs for Owensboro.
OWENSBORO 200 000 1 — 3 5 4
HANCOCK COUNTY 021 060 X — 9 8 3
WP-Roberts. LP-Keller. 2B-Hurst (H). HR-Coomes, Roberts (H)
BASEBALL APOLLO 12, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1
Dayton Brown went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and drove in five runs to pace Apollo in a five-inning victory in Greenville.
Sam Holder and Will Strode produced two runs and two RBIs each for the Eagles, Josh Mayes collected three runs, and Cayden Crabtree added two runs.
Strode, who struck out six batters, limited the Mustangs to only one hit.
APOLLO 550 02 — 12 7 0
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 100 00 — 1 1 3
WP-Strode. LP-Shelton. 2B-Brown (A). 3B-Brown (A).
OHIO COUNTY 10, MEADE COUNTY 0
Jacob Gregory drove in a pair of runs to lead the Eagles to a six-inning win in Hartford.
Nolan Baize, Graydon Bernard and Matthew Smith scored two runs apiece for Ohio County.
Waters tallied two hits for Meade County, which was victimized by seven errors.
MEADE COUNTY 000 000 — 0 5 7
OHIO COUNTY 002 116 — 10 3 1
WP-Farris. LP-Hail.
OWENSBORO 10, EDMONSON COUNTY 3
The Red Devils opened the season with a victory in Leitchfield.
TENNIS BOYS OWENSBORO 8, HANCOCK COUNTY 1
The Red Devils won at Vastwood Park in Hawesville behind singles wins from Dylan Mather, Walker Gaddis, John Clay Ford, Jeremy Gilihan and Nicholas Plemmons.
Doubles winners for OHS were Ford/Kennedy Payne.
Hancock County’s victor was the doubles team of Will Beckwith/Lukas Anderson.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 8, HANCOCK COUNTY 1
Singles winners for the Lady Devils at Vastwood Park in Hawesville were Addie Travis, Chase Mather and Riley Hunt.
OHS doubles winners included Alexa Salamah/Caroline Smith and Anna Travis/Annie Iracane.
Hancock County’s singles victor was Stacy Conway.
