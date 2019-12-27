With 4:22 left in the third quarter of Kentucky Wesleyan College's 78-52 win over Trevecca Nazarene on Dec. 18, Keelie Lamb drove down the middle of the lane and put in a layup without much resistance.
Her teammates jumped up and down on the sideline and cheered for the 5-foot-10 senior forward, who flashed a smile on her way back down the court. The bucket forever put Lamb, a Livingston, Tennessee native, into the Wesleyan record book as a member of the 1,000-point career scorers' club.
She has since pushed that number up to 1,012 points and will continue adding to it as the season progresses, but it's an achievement that Wesleyan coaches say came with tons of hard work along the way.
"Anytime you get a four-year kid that gets to work hard every day and reach that milestone, it's great," Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman said. "She just fits into what we do. We're not running a ton of plays for her -- that's not how we play -- and she's been very, very content and happy in this system.
"Her commitment for all four years has just been fantastic."
For the season, Lamb is averaging a team-best 13.1 points with five rebounds per game. With an ability to get to the rim or knock down shots from outside, Lamb is shooting 51.9% from the field, including 35.3% from distance, to go along with a 78.6% clip from the foul line.
No stranger to doing a little bit of everything, she also posts 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and one block per contest.
For her efforts, especially as Wesleyan's lone senior this year, the Panthers are off to a 12-0 start.
And, to think, Lamb almost never attended Kentucky Wesleyan to begin with.
Unsigned late in her high school career at Livingston Academy, where she averaged 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a senior, Lamb recalls getting a message on Twitter from Wesleyan coaches Nicole and Caleb Nieman.
"They couldn't believe that I hadn't signed with anyone," Lamb said, laughing. "I wasn't gonna come, but my parents said we should go check it out. I committed the next day because I loved it so much."
Since then, she said, there's been no regrets.
"My coaches are pretty much like my mom and dad away from home, so it's easy to play for people you love and people you're with every day," Lamb said. "Everybody on the team, we're like a family. We're really, really close. It's easy to work hard for each other and be successful at it."
According to Nicole Nieman, Lamb -- who averaged 12.6 points as a junior and 12 points as a sophomore -- has always been coachable while serving as a leader for the Panthers.
"She's someone that you can always say, 'Let's work on this," or "Let's work on that," and she'll do it," Nieman said. "She's been somebody that always fits in with every group. She's not isolated, so she really allows herself to get close with her teammates."
It's been those close-knit relationships that have really allowed KWC to prosper, Lamb said.
"I really think the reason why we're so successful is because we respect each other and we're a family," she said. "We like to play with each other. We have a really good connection out on the court.
"When the new players come in, I want them to be comfortable with talking and asking questions and being able to come to us and not be afraid. We want everybody to get in and play. Part of that is making everybody feel welcome, no matter who you are or where you're from."
