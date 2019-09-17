Keith Harpole hit a hole-in-one on Sunday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Harpole carded the ace on the No. 6 hole from 152 yards, using a 7-hybrid.
Witnessing the feat were Wes Newman and Butch Willett.
Haire hitshole-in-one at Panther Creek
Brent Haire recorded an ace on Saturday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Haire hit the hole-in-one on the No. 7 hole from 118 yards while using an 8-iron.
Steve Haire was there to witness the feat.
