Phillip Hawkins has resigned after two seasons as head football coach at Apollo High School.
"It is with a heavy heart that I present this letter of resignation from my position as Head Football Coach at Apollo High School, effective January 1, 2020," Hawkins stated in a letter to the DCPS Board of Education.
"At this stage of my life, I feel I need to be closer to my family in Central Kentucky. Therefore, I plan to relocate to this area where (I hope) to continue my coaching career in the near future."
Hawkins burst onto the area high school football scene in a big way in 2018, leading the Eagles to four consecutive victories to start the season -- including a 17-10 victory over Evansville Mater Dei in a Border Bowl matchup in Evansville.
Apollo then dropped its next four games, rebounded to beat visiting Marshall County, and closed out the season with losses to Daviess County in the regular season finale, and to eventual state champion South Warren in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs. The Eagles finished 5-6.
This past season, competing in 6-A, the Eagles opened with a wild 66-56 home win over Warren Central, dropped three in a row, bounced back to win at home over Meade County, lost consecutive district games to McCracken County and Henderson County, beat Marshall County, then lost a heartbreaker to arch-rival Daviess County in the first game at new Apollo Stadium.
Apollo then upset Owensboro Catholic at Steele Stadium, before losing decisively at McCracken County in the first round of the KHSAA playoffs to finish 4-7.
Despite their losing record in 2019, Hawkins' Eagles featured one of Kentucky's most potent ground attacks, powered by running back Harold Hogg (2,142 yards, 23 touchdowns) and quarterback Damian Lovinsky (660 yards, 9 TDs).
In his letter to DCPS, Hawkins said the timing of his departure is purposeful.
"The timing of my decision is designed to provide Apollo High School the best opportunity to fill this position with the most qualified individual possible to lead the AHS program," Hawkins stated. "Certainly, the student-athletes are most deserving of this.
"Thank you for everything you have done for me and I wish you nothing but continued success in the future. Go Eagles!"
Before arriving at Apollo, Hawkins spent four season as head coach at Louisville Doss, where he went 23-24. During his final season there in 2017, Hawkins led the Dragons to an 8-4 record, including a lopsided conquest of Woodford County in the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
