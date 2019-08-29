Helton era set to begin

The Tyson Helton era begins Thursday night when Western Kentucky plays host to Central Arkansas in the football season-opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and the new head coach of the Hilltoppers is pumped.
"Everybody's excited for the first game of the season," said Helton, offensive coordinator at WKU under Jeff Brohm in 2014 and '15, when more than two dozen school offensive records were shattered. "I thought the team had a great fall camp and I think we're right where we need to be.
"We're really looking forward to Thursday night, I think there ought to be a great crowd, and we'll see what kind of football team we have. Our kids are excited for the opportunity to go out there and perform.
"Thursday nights are always great for college students, so I expect our students to be out and excited. I think our community will be excited. and I think it will be a great atmosphere."
Western stumbled to 3-9 in the second and final season for Mike Sanford a year ago, leading to his dismissal after going 9-16 overall. The Hilltoppers failed to become FBS bowl eligible for the first time since 2010.
Now, Helton will try to reverse the program's fortunes -- beginning with a victory in his head coaching debut.
"Winning builds confidence and that's the name of the game," Helton said. "Every game you go into you expect to win. You don't hope you win, you expect to win."
Western's offense will be led by junior quarterback Steven Duncan, who earned the starting nod from Helton after a hotly contested battle with Arkansas graduate transfer Ty Storey throughout the fall. Storey is also expected to see action against Central Arkansas.
On the defensive side, WKU will send out an experienced unit that figures to be one of the program's strengths in Helton's first season.
"It helps to have experience, but those first-game jitters are always going to be there," WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. "You want to make sure when (our players) get out in the first game they're not too anxious and trying to do something they wouldn't normally do.
"But you're definitely confident that you have some guys who have been there, so that also helps with some older players who understand how to keep their emotions in check -- going out there and playing as a team is the most important thing we're trying to get done."
Central Arkansas is a FCS program that plays in the Southland Conference. Last fall, the Bears finished 6-5 overall and 5-4 in league play.
"We're playing a pretty good opponent," Helton acknowledged. "In the opener last year, they go to Tulsa and really had great opportunity to win the game (Tulsa prevailed, 38-27).
"I look at their team, both offensively and defensively, and it will be a great challenge for us. Our guys have to be ready to play, we have to play good football, and if we do that then hopefully we'll come out with a W -- but this is a good opponent and a good test for our football team."
WKU should know all about good tests from quality FCS teams. In last year's home opener, the Hilltoppers built a 21-0 lead in the first six minutes against Maine, which responded by scoring 31 unanswered points and ultimately holding on for a 31-28 upset.
Central Arkansas is led by sophomore quarterback Luke Hales, who as a freshman completed 120-of-247 passes for 18 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. The Bears also feature potent running backs in senior Carlos Blackman and junior Kierre Crossley, who combined for nearly 1,400 yards and 11 TDs.
WKU has played Central Arkansas only once, and it came at one of the lowest ebbs in Hilltopper football history. In 2009, the visiting Bears posted a 28-7 victory over the Hilltoppers, who went on to finish 0-12 in the seventh and final season under head coach David Elson.
Western has won six of its last seven home openers.
