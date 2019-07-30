In more ways than one, Tyson Helton will have his hands full this fall in his first season as football head coach of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Not only will Helton, 42, try to help WKU bounce back from a thoroughly disappointing 3-9 season in 2018, he will also be attempting to win over a fickle fan base that lost complete confidence in the program during the final season-and-a-half of Mike Sanford's uneventful two-season tenure at the top.
It boggles the mind to understand how good the Hilltoppers were as recently as 2016, when quarterback Mike White was leading Western to an 11-3 record, its second consecutive Conference USA championship, and its third bowl victory in as many years.
In some ways, that seems like yesterday. In others, it seems like a thousand years ago.
Why? Because the bottom dropped out quickly for WKU football. Not instantly, mind you, but quickly and decisively nonetheless.
It's easy to forget that the Mike Sanford era actually began with more of a bang than a whimper.
The Hilltoppers, in fact, opened the 2017 season with five victories in their first seven games -- the only losses being a 20-7 setback at Illinois and a heartbreaking 23-22 home defeat at the hands of Louisiana Tech. What followed were wins over Ball State (home), UTEP (away), Charlotte (homecoming) and Old Dominion (away).
So, Western took the momentum inherent with a four-game winning streak to Nashville, Tenn., but suddenly looked outclassed in a 31-17 loss to Vanderbilt that wasn't as close as the final score suggested.
Western then lost at Marshall, won a triple-overtime thriller over visiting Middle Tennessee to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season, and was hammered 41-17 in the regular-season finale against Florida International in Miami -- the team's fourth loss in five games.
The Hilltoppers then had a chance to salvage their step-back season in the Autonation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, but they were stunningly flat in a frustrating, hugely disappointing 27-17 loss to Sun Belt Conference representative Georgia State, who competed as if they wanted the game more.
Western finished 6-7 -- its first losing season since 2010. The red towels weren't waving at that point, but the red flags were.
Last season was a perpetuation of the downward spiral, ultimately sealing Sanford's fate.
WKU opened 0-3, including a maddening 31-28 home loss to FCS representative Maine (after leading 21-0 at the 9:57 mark in the first quarter), and a disappointing 20-17 defeat at Louisville, a game in which the Hilltoppers outplayed the Cardinals most of the way.
Western rebounded to win 28-20 at Ball State, but the program then spun into an alarming free fall.
The Hilltoppers lost five consecutive games in almost every way imaginable (and one against Old Dominion in a way that was unimaginable). Late wins against UTEP (home) and Louisiana Tech (road) couldn't save Sanford, whose team lost 13 of 15 games during the most difficult stretch for Hilltopper football in nearly a decade.
By the end of Sanford's run, Hilltopper fans had clearly left the reservation, with only 6,221 die-hards turning up at Houchens-Smith Stadium for that Senior Night game against UTEP.
This, then, is what has been inherited by Helton, who will try to channel his glorious time at WKU as offensive coordinator under Jeff Brohm (2014 and 2015) into the overhaul of a program that just three seasons ago was one of the most exciting and efficient in all of college football.
Helton will be attempting to win games, win back the fans, and, along the way, return the high-octane fun to Hilltopper Nation.
Nothing about this process will be easy or immediate, but, of course, few things worthwhile ever are.
Let the comeback -- slow though it may be -- begin.
