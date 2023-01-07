Henderson County beat Apollo 55-41 in boys high school basketball on Friday night at Henderson.
Kobe Kelly scored 17 points to lead Apollo and Zjhan Tutt added 11 points for Apollo (1-11).
Henderson County was led by Gerard Thomas with 14 points.
EDMONSON COUNTY 69, HANCOCK COUNTY 62
Ryan Ogle scored 22 points as the Hornets fell in Hawesville.
Kaleb Keown added 16 points for Hancock County (8-7), which stormed a late comeback that came up short.
Braxton Highbaugh scored 22 points for the Wildcats (7-6), Braden Wall finished with 21 points, and Will Alexander tallied 20 points.
EDMONSON COUNTY 17 18 18 16 — 69
HANCOCK COUNTY 11 13 13 25 — 62
Edmonson County (69) — Highbaugh 22, Wall 21, Alexander 20, Bass 4, Anderson 2.
Hancock County (62) — Ogle 22, Keown 16, Ferry 9, Dixon 6, Morris 6, Powers 2, Duncan 1.
GIRLS MARSHALL COUNTY 60, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 32
Sarah Payne scored 14 points as the Lady Raiders fell at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Josie Aull added 10 points for Trinity (0-11).
Mia Teague scored 19 points to pace the Lady Marshals (8-7).
MARSHALL COUNTY 18 11 10 21 — 60
Marshall County (60) — M. Teague 18, Hall 9, Henson 9, Schroader 9, Boone 3, R. Teague 3, English 2, Nicks 2, Wells 2, Weitlauf 2, Washburn 1.
Trinity (32) — Payne 14, Aull 10, McDowell 8.
