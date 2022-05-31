Now that Collier Higgs is healthy, the former Owensboro High School baseball standout feels like the sky’s the limit.
Higgs, who graduated from OHS in 2019, dealt with a series of hamstring injuries late in his high school career and early in his start with Kentucky State University. Add in the complications to college sports from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Higgs struggled to find his footing early on.
Now that he’s at 100%, however, the Thorobreds sophomore burst onto the scene this past season.
“First of all, I’d like to say I’m blessed to be able to play a full season,” said Higgs, 21. “COVID impacted my first two years, so being able to play a full season is remarkable. Also, I’ve been injured probably since my junior or senior year (of high school), so being able to come back without injuries has been amazing.”
Higgs, who bats third in the KSU lineup, finished second on the team with a .354 batting average in 2022. He totaled 62 hits, scored 41 times and drove in 36 batters, with a team-best 16 doubles and six home runs. He also drew 33 walks, struck out a team-low 18 times and stole base on 10 of 11 attempts.
For his efforts, the All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference second-team outfielder was selected to play in the Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game presented by the Henry Louis Aaron Fund June 1-3 at Truist Field in Atlanta.
“It’s honestly a dream come true,” said Higgs, who will also play in the MBP summer league until late June. “This is their second time doing it, but being a part of that history and that program is just amazing. Seeing guys like Tim Anderson from the Chicago White Sox, being able to let kids know that it’s possible.
“A Black kid that plays baseball, you don’t see it a lot. This is an opportunity for kids of color or any minority or anybody to see that it is possible.”
Part of the scheduled activities include teaching baseball to nearly 1,000 minority children in attendance.
“Just giving back to the community and that culture is just amazing,” said Higgs, who has already been doing similar things since returning to Owensboro in recent weeks. “It’s absolutely an honor. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better opportunity to help somebody, help kids and play in front of a big stage.”
Higgs played in every game for KSU this past season, and he credited his offseason work for helping to pave the way.
“The way I approached it, I knew what I needed to work on,” he said. “I just focused on doing a lot of rehabbing, body weight exercises, then gradually went up in weight — just re-establishing myself from the ground up.
“What helped me to be successful was for one, being healthy. The second, hitting-wise, I’ve always been taught to see the ball and hit the ball. If you see it and hit it, especially with power, you’re going to have success. See the ball, hit the ball, watch it all the way in, and make adjustments for off-speed.”
It seems like a simple approach, Higgs said with a laugh, but it’s effective.
And, it helped pay dividends for a Kentucky State squad that went 25-24 but caught fire late in the season and finished as the runner-up in the 2022 Tyson Black College World Series. The Thorobreds lost their tournament-opening game to Albany State but captured wins over Bluefield State, Albany State and Miles to work their way back to the championship game.
Higgs finished with a double and an RBI in his team’s 3-2 loss to Edward Waters in the finale.
“Once we started clicking as a team, it was when we started having better relationships off the field,” Higgs said. “That makes you more confident on the field. I feel like that helped us a lot.
“All in all, it’s a team effort when it comes down to it. We really switched it around probably midseason. We started getting our bats better, our pitchers were throwing, and balls were falling.”
Although his on-field production didn’t pick up until this past season, Higgs has enjoyed every second of being at Kentucky State.
“There’s a lot of good culture up there,” he said. “Being an HBCU, there are a lot of opportunities for us. Coach (Rob) Henry lays opportunities out for us. He puts us in positions to play good competition at good locations. It shapes us as a baseball team, and it shapes us as people.”
