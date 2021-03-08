Following a shortened season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team entered the 2021 campaign with high expectations on their minds.
The Panthers, with a bulk of last season’s seniors returning due to an NCAA waiver, were voted the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s top team during the preseason, as voted on by the league’s coaches. Wesleyan opened its schedule Friday by splitting a doubleheader against Grand Valley State — a 7-2 win followed by a 7-6 loss in 10 innings — before upending No. 17 Ashland 6-1 on Saturday in Wilson, North Carolina.
The preseason accolades were good recognition, KWC veteran coach Todd Lillpop said, but it doesn’t mean anything if his team can’t get it done on the field.
“It’s flattering, but I don’t look too much into it,” said Lillpop, now in his 21st season coaching the Panthers. “Our job is to go out there and prove everybody right — but I’d rather be in a position to prove everybody right than have to prove everybody wrong.
“We were pretty senior-heavy last year, and we got most of those guys back. We feel really good about where we’re at.”
So far, the early returns have been positive.
Former Muhlenberg County High School standout Hunter Combs, a junior catcher, has gone 5-for-11 at the plate with three runs batted in, two runs scored and two walks drawn. Redshirt junior outfielder Robert Chayka and fifth-year outfielder Cody Bridges have also recorded five hits apiece, with Bridges and fifth-year first baseball Joseph Burke leading the Panthers with three runs apiece.
On the mound, fifth-year hurler Devin Smith and freshman CJ Fairchild have picked up one win apiece. Smith, the G-MAC’s pitcher of the year and a multiple all-region first team selection in 2019, fanned 11 batters with just one earned run and three walks against Grand Valley State. Fairchild struck out eight batters with one earned run against Ashland.
“To be honest, I feel pretty good about all aspects of our team,” Lillpop said. “You’ve got to be able to pitch and have some depth. With COVID happening, we’re deeper in all aspects because we actually have an extra class — it’s like having five classes instead of four. We’re very deep.
“We’re going to be fine defensively. We’re deeper on the mound than we have been. Offensively, it’s got the potential to be something really special.”
However, Lillpop said, KWC’s conference competitors aren’t going to let anything come easy.
“I think our league’s getting better every year,” he said. “There’s a handful of teams out there that are going to be really, really good. We’re going to get challenged every time out.”
By the end of the year, though, Lillpop and the Panthers hope to carve out a spot in the postseason — any way they can.
“Obviously, it’d be nice to win a conference championship — you get an automatic qualifier to the (NCAA) regional,” he said. “Our ultimate goal, though, we want to have a body of work to make it into the regional regardless if we win the conference or not.
“It’s going to be a challenging schedule for us this year, but we’re excited about the season.”
Wesleyan is set for a return to action this weekend when the Panthers host Northwood for a three-game series at Panther Park on campus.
