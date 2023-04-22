Legacy Fighting Alliance, a professional mixed martial arts promotion and top-level feeder league for the UFC, will be coming to Owensboro this summer.

LFA 160, which will be broadcast live on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service, is set for 8 p.m. on June 16 at the Sportscenter. Tickets are available at owensborotickets.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.