Legacy Fighting Alliance, a professional mixed martial arts promotion and top-level feeder league for the UFC, will be coming to Owensboro this summer.
LFA 160, which will be broadcast live on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service, is set for 8 p.m. on June 16 at the Sportscenter. Tickets are available at owensborotickets.com.
The event will be the first of its kind in Kentucky.
“I love to make new partners and produce shows at new venues, and I’m excited for the LFA to debut in the state of Kentucky,” said LFA President Sven Bean. “The team has been great to work with throughout the planning stages and couldn’t be more proactive. I look forward to showing a new market and new fans what an LFA event is all about.”
LFA, a Las Vegas-based promotion, has held monthly events over the last six years throughout the United States and even South America, including fights in California, Colorado, Texas and Brazil.
Bringing in such a high-quality promotion was a no-brainer, according to Owensboro officials.
“The Owensboro Sportscenter is thrilled to collaborate with Legacy Fighting Alliance and Visit Owensboro to present a world-class mixed martial arts experience to all sports fans in the community,” said Owensboro Convention Center General Manager Jeff Esposito. “The LFA produces events around the world and we are thrilled to bring the event to Owensboro.”
It’s also a unique opportunity for Owensboro to host something new and exciting.
“This is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with one of the most active and respected MMA organizations in the fastest growing sport in the world,” said Visit Owensboro President Mark Calitri. “LFA creates a visitor experience that’s entertaining and unique, that can be our differentiator from other communities.”
LFA CEO Ed Soares is expected to announce the fight card in the coming days.
The promotion was created in 2017 when Legacy Fighting Championship, based in Texas, merged with Resurrection Fighting Alliance, based out of Florida. The merger allowed LFA to expand out of its regional reach and grow into an international company. According to its website, LFA has sent more than 260 fighters to the UFC, with eight champions across all weight divisions.
UFC Fight Pass is available on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs and Sony TVs.
