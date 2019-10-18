Class 6-A, District 1
District | Overall
McCracken County | 3-0 | 5-2
Henderson County | 2-0 | 6-1
Daviess County | 1-1 | 2-5
Apollo | 0-2 | 2-5
Marshall County | 0-3 | 2-5
Friday's games
Henderson County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Marshall County, 7 p.m.
Dyer County (Tenn.) at McCracken County, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A, District 1
District | Overall
Owensboro | 3-0 | 6-1
Graves County | 3-0 | 4-3
Grayson County | 2-1 | 6-1
Muhlenberg County | 1-2 | 2-5
Breckinridge County | 0-3 | 4-3
Ohio County | 0-3 | 2-5
Friday's games
Owensboro at Graves County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A, District 2
District | Overall
Owensboro Catholic | 2-0 | 6-1
Hancock County | 2-0 | 3-4
McLean County | 1-1 | 3-4
Todd County Central | 1-2 | 6-2
Butler County | 0-3 | 1-6
Friday's games
Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m.
Russell County at Butler County, 7 p.m.
