Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
Apollo 0-0 0-0
Daviess County 0-0 0-0
Henderson County 0-0 0-0
Marshall County 0-0 0-0
McCracken County 0-0 0-0
Friday's games
Warren Central at Apollo
Daviess County at Central Hardin
Evansville Reitz at Henderson County
Ballard Memorial at Marshall County
Saturday's game
Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-0
Graves County 0-0 0-0
Grayson County 0-0 0-0
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-0
Ohio County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro 0-0 0-0
Friday's games
Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic
Grayson County at Hancock County
Trigg County at Muhlenberg County
Owensboro at Breckinridge County
Graves County at Murray
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Butler County 0-0 0-0
Hancock County 0-0 0-0
McLean County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0
Todd County Central 0-0 0-0
Friday's games
Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic
Grayson County at Hancock County
Butler County at Logan County
Todd County Central at Calloway County
Saturday's game
McLean County at Eminence
