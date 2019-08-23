Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

Apollo 0-0 0-0

Daviess County 0-0 0-0

Henderson County 0-0 0-0

Marshall County 0-0 0-0

McCracken County 0-0 0-0

Friday's games

Warren Central at Apollo

Daviess County at Central Hardin

Evansville Reitz at Henderson County

Ballard Memorial at Marshall County

Saturday's game

Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-0

Graves County 0-0 0-0

Grayson County 0-0 0-0

Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-0

Ohio County 0-0 0-0

Owensboro 0-0 0-0

Friday's games

Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic

Grayson County at Hancock County

Trigg County at Muhlenberg County

Owensboro at Breckinridge County

Graves County at Murray

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Butler County 0-0 0-0

Hancock County 0-0 0-0

McLean County 0-0 0-0

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0

Todd County Central 0-0 0-0

Friday's games

Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic

Grayson County at Hancock County

Butler County at Logan County

Todd County Central at Calloway County

Saturday's game

McLean County at Eminence

