Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
Henderson County 0-0 2-0
Apollo 0-0 1-1
Marshall County 0-0 1-1
Daviess County 0-0 0-2
McCracken County 0-0 0-2
Friday's games
Christian County at Henderson County
Apollo at Central Hardin
Marshall County at Murray
Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins
McCracken County at Graves County
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Grayson County 0-0 2-0
Graves County 0-0 1-0
Breckinridge County 0-0 1-1
Ohio County 0-0 1-1
Owensboro 0-0 1-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-2
Friday's games
Edmonson County at Grayson County
Paducah Tilghman at Graves County
Webster County at Breckinridge County
Hancock County at Ohio County
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 2-0
Todd County Central 0-0 1-0
Butler County 0-0 0-2
Hancock County 0-0 0-2
McLean County 0-0 0-2
Friday's games
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro
Fort Campbell at Todd County Central
Butler County at Russellville
Hancock County at Ohio County
Union County at McLean County
