Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

Henderson County 0-0 2-0

Apollo 0-0 1-1

Marshall County 0-0 1-1

Daviess County 0-0 0-2

McCracken County 0-0 0-2

Friday's games

Christian County at Henderson County

Apollo at Central Hardin

Marshall County at Murray

Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins

McCracken County at Graves County

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Grayson County 0-0 2-0

Graves County 0-0 1-0

Breckinridge County 0-0 1-1

Ohio County 0-0 1-1

Owensboro 0-0 1-1

Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-2

Friday's games

Edmonson County at Grayson County

Paducah Tilghman at Graves County

Webster County at Breckinridge County

Hancock County at Ohio County

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 2-0

Todd County Central 0-0 1-0

Butler County 0-0 0-2

Hancock County 0-0 0-2

McLean County 0-0 0-2

Friday's games

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro

Fort Campbell at Todd County Central

Butler County at Russellville

Hancock County at Ohio County

Union County at McLean County

