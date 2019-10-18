HANCOCK COUNTY AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Independence Field at Steele Stadium.
Records: Hancock County 3-4, 2-0 in Class 2-A, District 2. Owensboro Catholic 6-1, 2-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Catholic won 35-8.
What's at stake: Aces can take command of district.
Where's the edge: Hancock County has shown improvement the last couple of weeks, collecting a big 36-18 win over Todd County Central on Oct. 4 in Hawesville. Whether the Hornets have enough to be competitive against one of the top teams in Class 2-A remains to be seen. Darian Clay had 64 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in the win over Todd Central. Xander Early had 51 yards on 19 carries in that game. Catholic keeps putting up wild offensive numbers. Drew Hartz has 2,475 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with just two interceptions out of its low-risk offensive sets. Hagan Edge and Braden Mundy each have more than 700 receiving yards.
HENDERSON COUNTY AT DAVIESS COUNY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Henderson County 6-1, 2-0 in Class 6-A, District 1. Daviess County 2-5, 1-1 in district.
Radio: WSON-AM 860. WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Henderson County won 54-41.
What's at stake: Daviess County angling for major upset.
Where's the edge: Henderson County may have been overlooking Apollo last week, as the Colonels held on for a 20-13 win. Apollo, however, might have improved considerably during its bye week. Either way, the Colonels should have their full focus on Daviess County after having such a close call against Apollo. DC has had a few bright spots this season. It has size up front, and its defense has been better than it was expected to be in the preseason. Apollo was able to negate Henderson County's running game for a long stretch last week, and if DC can do the same, it could push the Colonels well into the fourth quarter.
APOLLO AT MARSHALL COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Carroll Traylor Stadium, Benton.
Records: Apollo 2-5, 0-2 in Class 6-A, District 1. Marshall County 2-5, 0-3 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Apollo won 50-7.
What's at stake: Apollo still looking for first district win.
Where's the edge: A win here for either team could be huge in one or the other qualifying for the Class 6-A playoffs. The Eagles looked like a renewed team in a close loss at Henderson County last week, but they lost quarterback Damian Lovinsky to an injury late in the first half. The Eagles may be able to survive this one running the ball with Harold Hogg, because Lovinsky will be sitting out the game as a precaution. Hogg has powered his way for 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, averaging 7.7 yards a carry. Apollo's defense will have to play a major role again.
OWENSBORO AT GRAVES COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Field, Mayfield.
Records: Owensboro 6-1, 3-0 in Class 5-A, District 1. Graves County 4-3, 3-0 in district.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year's game: Owensboro won 47-6.
What's at stake: OHS wants to rebuild momentum for the stretch drive.
Where's the edge: Owensboro High School has struggled at times playing at Graves County. The Red Devils were looking at their bye week as a chance to retool and get energized again for a strong stretch run to end the regular season and get ready for the Class 5-A playoffs. They've played best throughout the season when they've been challenged, and this looks like a game that could fit that bill for the Red Devils. Graves County quarterback John Brown has thrown for 1,283 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. OHS will counter with Gavin Wimsatt, who has thrown for 1,456 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
OHIO COUNTY AT GRAYSON COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Cougar Stadium, Leitchfield.
Records: Ohio County 2-5, 0-3 in Class 5-A, District 1. Grayson County 6-1, 2-1 in district.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year's game: Grayson County won 41-12.
What's at stake: Grayson County looks to regain its winning ways.
Where's the edge: Grayson County has built one of the best records in Class 5-A, and it's looking to get back on the winning track after falling 21-10 to visiting Graves County. The Cougars have used a balanced running game, with Hunter Gibson leading the way with 626 yards and 10 touchdowns. Q'Daryius Jennings has been good on the ground at times for Ohio County, rushing for 747 yards and eight touchdowns. Dezmond Randolph has thrown for 894 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Eagles haven't gotten much going offensively in four straight losses.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY AT BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Harned.
Records: Muhlenberg County 2-5, 1-2 in Class 5-A, District 1. Breckinridge County 4-3, 0-3 in district.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Muhlenberg County can solidify its district position.
Where's the edge: Muhlenberg County would probably feel pretty good with a .500 record in the district this late in the season. The Mustangs will have a chance to get there going against a Breckinridge County squad that has lost all three of its district games so far. The Mustangs have gotten offensive production where they could find it this season. Bronzyn Healy has thrown for 354 yards and rushed for another 172 yards. Winky Drake has four rushing touchdowns. Muhlenberg County has had more than a week to recover from a 54-0 shutout to Owensboro before fall break.
McLEAN COUNTY AT TODD COUNTY CENTRAL
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Elkton.
Records: McLean County 3-4, 1-1 in Class 2-A, District 2. Todd County Central 6-2, 1-2 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: McLean County won 41-7.
What's at stake: McLean County could get a step up in district.
Where's the edge: McLean County had a three-game winning streak broken by Owensboro Catholic on Oct. 4, but the Cougars still got some big runs in the 55-21 loss at Calhoun. Peyton Caraway is the leading ground gainer for McLean County with 620 yards and five touchdowns. Caraway averages 6.8 yards a carry. Andrew Munster has scored nine rushing touchdowns and has rushed for 560 yards while averaging 5.6 yards a carry.
