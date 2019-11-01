TEAM | W-L | PF | PA
Owensboro | 8-1 | 360 | 51
Owensboro Catholic | 8-1 | 444 | 184
McLean County | 5-4 | 290 | 279
Daviess County | 4-5 | 265 | 326
Apollo | 3-6 | 300 | 402
Hancock County | 3-6 | 177 | 281
Muhlenberg County | 3-6 | 136 | 290
Ohio County | 3-6 | 180 | 314
PASSING
Player/Team | G | Att. | Comp. | Pct. | Yds. | TD | YPG
Drew Hartz, Catholic | 9 | 249 | 182 | .731 | 3,140 | 44 | 348.9
Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro | 9 | 221 | 127 | .575 | 1,879 | 22 | 208.8
Damian Lovinsky, Apollo | 8 | 137 | 59 | .431 | 1,123 | 10 | 140.4
Joe Humphreys, Daviess | 9 | 194 | 91 | .469 | 988 | 7 | 109.8
Dezmond Randolph, Ohio | 9 | 125 | 71 | .568 | 894 | 9 | 99.3
Bronzyn Healy, Muhlenberg | 8 | 99 | 37 | .374 | 520 | 5 | 65.0
Peyton Caraway, McLean | 9 | 16 | 6 | .375 | 268 | 3 | 29.8
Cole Dixon, Hancock | 9 | 31 | 10 | .323 | 231 | 2 | 25.7
RUSHING (Team leader or 40 YPG minimum)
Player/Team | G | Att. | Yds. | YPC | TD | YPG
Harold Hogg, Apollo | 9 | 195 | 1,700 | 8.7 | 17 | 188.9
Shane Riley, Daviess | 9 | 161 | 1,354 | 8.4 | 16 | 150.4
Q'Daryius Jennings, Ohio | 9 | 163 | 1,026 | 6.3 | 11 | 114.0
Landen Capps, McLean | 6 | 62 | 609 | 9.8 | 6 | 101.5
Xander Early, Hancock | 9 | 129 | 772 | 6.0 | 6 | 85.8
Andrew Munster, McLean | 9 | 123 | 737 | 6.0 | 14 | 81.9
Peyton Caraway, McLean | 9 | 108 | 729 | 6.8 | 6 | 81.0
Damian Lovinsky, Apollo | 8 | 73 | 607 | 8.3 | 9 | 75.9
Dre Thruston, Catholic | 9 | 41 | 552 | 13.5 | 5 | 61.3
Ethan Avery, Owensboro | 5 | 60 | 270 | 4.5 | 5 | 54.0
Tristan Robbins, Hancock | 8 | 57 | 368 | 6.5 | 5 | 46.0
Jamie Bullock, Muhlenberg | 9 | 86 | 399 | 4.6 | 2 | 44.3
Connor Baldwin, McLean | 9 | 57 | 362 | 6.4 | 2 | 40.2
RECEIVING (Team leader or 40 YPG minimum)
Player/Team | G | Rec. | Yds. | YPR | TD | YPG
Hagan Edge, Catholic | 9 | 55 | 1,086 | 19.7 | 19 | 120.7
Braden Mundy, Catholic | 9 | 40 | 825 | 20.6 | 6 | 91.7
Treyvon Tinsley, Owensboro | 9 | 42 | 659 | 15.7 | 9 | 73.2
Brandon Husk, Apollo | 9 | 28 | 582 | 20.8 | 7 | 64.7
Dre Thruston, Catholic | 9 | 31 | 565 | 18.2 | 7 | 62.8
Tyren Hayden, Owensboro | 9 | 29 | 513 | 17.7 | 8 | 57.0
Jackson Staples, Catholic | 8 | 30 | 428 | 14.3 | 8 | 53.5
Kaleb Humphey, Ohio | 9 | 30 | 369 | 12.3 | 3 | 41.0
Steven Stevenson, Owensboro | 9 | 22 | 364 | 16.5 | 4 | 40.4
Isaiah Tomes, Daviess | 9 | 30 | 257 | 8.6 | 2 | 28.6
Caden Revelette, Muhlenberg | 9 | 10 | 215 | 21.5 | 3 | 23.9
Brady Dame, McLean | 9 | 3 | 151 | 50.3 | 2 | 16.8
Xander Early, Hancock | 9 | 4 | 91 | 22.8 | 1 | 10.1
TACKLES (Minimum 35)
Andrew Munster (McLean) 147; Christopher Boarman (Catholic) 123; Aaron Buckman (Catholic) 108; Gunnar Evans (Daviess) 108; Trevor Nolen (Muhlenberg) 105; Ethan Maddox (Ohio) 93; Weston Lane (Daviess) 91; Jarrod Gray (Apollo) 87; Lukas Garrison (Hancock) 81; Jamie Bullock (Muhlenberg) 78; Connor Baldwin (McLean) 77; Jack Duncan (Hancock) 75; Jack Hamilton (Catholic) 75; Joseph Henry (Daviess) 72; Trevor Doan (Ohio) 69; Cameron Baker (Apollo) 68; Tyler Garner (Daviess) 66; Grant Phelps (Ohio) 66; Jaxon Carruba (Muhlenberg) 65; Zach Clayton (McLean) 64; Caden Revelette (Muhlenberg) 60; Parker Crews (Daviess) 59; Isaiah Tomes (Daviess) 59; Thomas Ferguson (Apollo) 55; Dalton Devine (Catholic) 54; Blaze Nalley (Hancock) 54; Kobe Skortz (Owensboro) 50; Shane Frady (Ohio) 48; Mason Boswell (Daviess) 47; Tristen Coffey (Ohio) 47; Hagan Edge (Catholic) 45; Zach Hardin (Muhlenberg) 45; Q'Daryius Jennings (Ohio) 45; Yovani Sales (Owensboro) 43; Drew Hayden (Ohio) 42; Bronzyn Healy (Muhlenberg) 41; Devin Gott (Ohio) 40; Dylan Payton (Ohio) 40; Peyton Caraway (McLean) 39; Jesse Gray (Hancock) 39; Gabe Whitmer (McLean) 39; Isaac Blue (Daviess) 37; Max Dees (Daviess) 37; Parker Ward (Muhlenberg) 37; Broady Lambert (Muhlenberg) 36; Jaden Nelson (McLean) 36; Logan Weedman (Apollo) 36; Dayton Brown (Apollo) 35; Ryan Garrison (Hancock) 35; and Geoffery Johnson (Apollo) 35.
INTERCEPTIONS (Minimum 2)
Brady Dame (McLean) 5; Julius Eberhart (Owensboro) 4; Geoffery Johnson (Apollo) 4; Max Byrne (Catholic) 3; Sebastian Fredell (Hancock) 3; Austin Volocko (Hancock) 3; Landen Capps (McLean) 2; Alec Drake (Muhlenberg) 2; Seth Foster (Daviess) 2; Trevor Nolen (Muhlenberg) 2; Caden Revelette (Muhlenberg) 2; and Malik Wilson (Apollo) 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.