Tony Hill of Evansville birdied the 18th hole to win the championship flight of the Owensboro Men's Senior City golf tournament, which concluded Friday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Hill (137 -- 66-71) won the title by one shot over Evansville's Tim Heath (138 -- 68-70). Dave Beitler placed third (143 -- 68-75).
Byron Rhoades won the first flight (146 -- 72-74) over runner-up Kevin Logsdon (149 -- 72-77) and third-place Tom Millay (150 -- 74-76).
The second flight title went to Oscar James (154 -- 78-76), followed by runner-up Carlos Baker (155 -- 78-77) and third-place J.R. McLimore (156 -- 78-78).
Bruce Elliott prevailed in the third flight (156 -- 80-76), with Danny Stevens taking second (158 -- 81-77) and Leon Boarman placing third (160 -- 81-79).
The fourth flight was won by Joe Truitt (162 -- 80-82), with Mike Clark second (163 -- 82-81) and Kent Wilson third (166 -- 85-81).
The fifth flight was won by Robin Roberts (164 -- 88-76), with Mike Hinkley second (170 -- 88-82) and Don Fraser third (178 -- 91-87).
Thursday's opening round was played at Hillcrest Golf Course.
