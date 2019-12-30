It is perhaps fitting that a disappointing decade in men's basketball at Western Kentucky ended with a disappointing result -- a stupefying 79-62 loss to visiting Belmont.
Know this: As stone-silent, dour-faced fans filed out of venerable E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green on Saturday night they were not amused, nor should they have been.
Inexplicably, it was the Hilltoppers' seventh (count 'em, seven) consecutive loss to the Bruins, a team from the Ohio Valley Conference. You know, the OVC, right? Of course you do. It was league WKU departed after the 1981-82 season in search of greener hardwoods.
This will not stand, nor should it.
Hard-core Hilltopper basketball partisans grew up experiencing better times, in some cases exceedingly better times, and they expect and deserve far more than what the last decade has provided -- which has been minimal on the national scale.
WKU hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013, and hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2012 -- that being a First Four matchup with Mississippi Valley State in Dayton, Ohio. The Hilltoppers haven't reached the NCAA Sweet 16 or been ranked in the Top 25 poll since 2008.
Granted, this season has been adversely affected by the loss of center Charles Bassey, a gifted 6-foot-11 All-America candidate who provided ample scoring, rebounding and rim protection.
Bassey suffered a season-ending leg injury on Dec. 7, late in Western's 86-79 overtime conquest of then-undefeated Arkansas. It's understandable that the Hilltoppers haven't been the same since, and that a highly anticipated season -- WKU was an overwhelming choice to win Conference USA -- now hangs precariously in the balance.
The loss of Bassey is devastating and disappointing on a variety of levels, of course, but great, tradition-rich programs find ways to persevere, adapt, compensate and, ultimately, prosper. This is the immense challenge that looms for fourth-year head coach Rick Stansbury, whose results on the Hill, thus far, have been mixed at best (69-47,.595).
Western's first official game without Bassey was an admirable effort and performance at Rhode Island, where the Carson Williams-led Toppers fought back gamely in the second half to force overtime, only to lose to a quality team, 86-82.
There was, however, very little for Topper fans to admire regarding the 17-point home loss to Belmont, a team that was coming off a 20-point thumping at the hands of an Alabama outfit that came into the contest 5-5.
Say what you will, but, Bassey or no Bassey, this should never have happened.
The Hilltoppers, however, failed to make the extra pass, rushed or forced numerous perimeter shots, and had difficulty finishing in the paint.
They had no inclination as an undersized unit to crash the backboards collectively and with authority -- losing the rebounding battle by 10.
They were hit and miss, defensively, against a well-oiled offensive scheme designed to expose your every weakness if you fail to bring the goods on each possession.
All rolled up, it was a recipe for disaster -- even in Diddle.
Moreover, the Hilltoppers played with none of the spark, tenacity and confidence this now undermanned group must find a way to manufacture if they expect to succeed during the rigors of their upcoming 18-game league schedule.
Saturday night was a disappointing end to a disappointing run in the 2010s -- as the expressions on the faces of Western's ever-expectant, starved-for-success fans clearly showed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.