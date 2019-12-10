Hilltoppers' Bassey lost for season

The news out of Bowling Green was not good on Monday afternoon, as Western Kentucky University announced that All-American candidate Charles Bassey will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 basketball season.
A 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore center from Lagos, Nigeria, Bassey suffered a left knee injury while making an offensive move along the baseline with 3:41 remaining and the game tied in the Hilltoppers' 86-79 overtime victory over previously undefeated Arkansas on Saturday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.
A subsequent CT scan, X-ray and MRI revealed a tibial plateau fracture that will require season-ending surgery on Tuesday in Houston, where Bassey was accompanied by WKU head coach Rick Stansbury.
"It's one of those things you hate to see happen to any young man," Stansbury said via telephone on his coach's show Monday night. "He'll have surgery (Tuesday) and we'll just see how it goes from there."
Bassey will undergo his surgical procedure with the team physicians for the NFL's Houston Texans and the NBA's Houston Rockets. These same physicians performed surgery on the Texans' JJ Watt when he suffered a similar injury in 2017.
"These are some of the best doctors in the world for this procedure," Stansbury said. "Charles had a great meeting with the doctors here, and he feels very comfortable with them.
"Charles is in the best spirits he can possibly be in under the circumstances, and he's confident that he'll have surgery and be able to make a complete recovery."
Bassey's rehab process will start immediately after surgery with an anticipated recovery time of 6-9 months.
A preseason first-team All-American selection by Street & Smith's College Basketball and Lindy's Sports Magazine, Bassey started all 10 games in 2019-20 for WKU (7-3), averaging team-highs of 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He had 10 points, six rebounds, a block and an assist against Arkansas before being injured.
Bassey was shooting 53% from the field and 79% from the foul stripe at the time of his injury, and was on the watch list for three national player of the year awards -- the Naismith Trophy, the John R. Wooden Award and the Oscar Robertson Trophy.
Last season, coming into Western as a reclassified 5-star freshman recruit out of Aspire Academy in Louisville, Bassey averaged 14.6 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game as the Hilltoppers finished 20-14 and advanced to the Conference USA Tournament championship game.
Bassey was a Freshman All-American, a first-team All-C-USA selection, the C-USA Freshman of the Year and the league's Defensive Player of the Year. He became only the second freshman in the nation since 1992 -- the other being Kentucky's Anthony Davis -- to average 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and shoot 60% from the field.
Also an excellent student, Bassey, majoring in sports management, completed his freshman year at WKU with a 3.8 grade point average (4.0 scale).
Bassey was ranked as the No. 6 player in the nation in the Class of 2018 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and No. 9 by Rivals.
Prior to attending Aspire Academy, Bassey spent his first two years at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, Texas. There, he earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors in 2015-16 after averaging 20.2 points, 17.1 rebounds and 5.9 blocks per game -- leading St. Anthony to a 32-6 record and a TAPPS 5A state championship.
