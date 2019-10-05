Hilltoppers eye road win at Old Dominion

Coming off one of their most inspiring football victories in years, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are now hoping to avenge one of the program's most disheartening defeats.
WKU visits Old Dominion at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and the memory of last season's defeat to the Monarchs can't be forgotten by the Hilltoppers' returning players and coaches.
Last fall, the Hilltoppers lost to ODU when Nick Rice drilled a 26-yard field goal on an untimed down to give the Monarchs an improbable 37-34 victory in Bowling Green -- scoring 10 points in the final nine seconds and 18 in the final 5:40.
Now, however, Western visits Norfolk, Virginia with a new head coach and renewed confidence -- coming off last week's 20-13 upset of defending Conference USA champion UAB at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Just 3-9 in 2018, WKU is 2-2 overall and atop the C-USA standings at 2-0.
"We're on the road this week against a really quality opponent in Old Dominion," Hilltopper head coach Tyson Helton said. "It'll be their first home conference game so I know they're going to be fired up about it -- we have to go match that intensity."
ODU enters just 1-3, but the Monarchs have played a rugged pre-conference schedule, which has included competitive losses to Virginia Tech (31-17), Virginia (28-17) and East Carolina (24-21).
"They've played some tough teams," Helton said. "I think they're playing very good defense -- they're the second-best defense in the conference right behind UAB, so it's going to be a great challenge for us.
"We better have a good edge to us to go get a good win."
WKU had that edge against UAB, getting a solid defensive effort and a fine performance from first-time starting quarterback Ty Storey, a graduate transfer from Arkansas.
Storey completed 15-of-24 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, adding 26 yards of rushing, and placekicker Cory Munson connected in field goals of 35 and 28 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Kyle Bailey intercepted two UAB passes and end DeAngelo Malone made 10 tackles, which included two sacks and three tackles for loss.
"They're playing really good football as a team," Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder said of the Hilltoppers. "Offensively, they throw the ball really well at 245 yards per game, and they've got explosive receivers. Gaej Walker is a very good running back for them.
"Bailey played really well for them against UAB, and Malone, their edge guy, is one of the best pass rushers in the league."
Old Dominion is led by junior quarterback Stone Smartt, who completed 20-of-30 passes for 203 yards with two interceptions against East Carolina. In his first four starts as a Monarch, Smart has passed for 689 yards and rushed for another 163. He has rushed for a TD in four straight games.
Junior linebacker Lawrence Garner was credited with 10 tackles in ODU's latest outing.
"We need to have something to prove every week," Helton said. "We need to have an edge about us and feel like we're trying to show the world that we're trying to go do something here.
"The name of the game will be making the explosive play and finding the end zone. If we can do that, we'll come away with a win."
