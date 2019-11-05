Western Kentucky's men's basketball program begins to the 2019-20 season with more hype around it than at any time in at least a decade.
And, one the surface, it's justified.
True, the Hilltoppers are nowhere to be found in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll (all that should come later), but Western is a runaway choice to capture the Conference USA championship and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
With good reason.
It's no great shakes, perhaps, that WKU obliterated Kentucky State 85-45 in exhibition action on Saturday night -- 24 hours after the Thorobreds lost an exhibition game at No. 2 Kentucky, 83-51. Comparing scores is virtually meaningless, particularly in exhibition play.
What's essential to understand, however, is that the Hilltopper roster is loaded with more cohesive potential than at any time since 1992-93, when Ralph Willard directed a WKU team featuring Darnell Mee and Mark Bell to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 -- the program's most recent such appearance.
This year's team, then, would appear to have the capability of matching that feat, and, with a break here or there, advancing even farther down the road that leads to the Final Four; though, of course, it's far too early to make any etched-in-stone speculations of that magnitude.
Just getting into the NCAA Tournament is far and away the first priority.
One thing already apparent is that WKU appears to mean business, a year after a series of early-season player suspensions went a long way toward short-circuiting what was expected to be a grand run. Following a 27-win season that landed WKU in the semifinals of the 2018 NIT in New York City, the Tops struggled to finish 20-14 and did not compete in the postseason.
The good news is that the Hilltoppers' chemistry, focus and determination seem to be markedly better on all fronts.
The return of 6-foot-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey -- a likely NBA lottery pick -- has helped underscore a high degree of confidence in every WKU player who speaks about the team's capabilities. To a player, this bunch believes the upcoming season could, and should, be exceedingly successful.
In addition to Bassey, the Hilltoppers return battle-tested veterans such as 6-5 senior wing Jared Savage, 6-6 junior guard Josh Anderson, and 6-2 junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth -- each of whom is hungry for the C-USA championship that has slipped through the program's collective fingers in each of the last two seasons.
Equally important, however, has been the addition of Carson Williams, a bullish 6-5 forward who transferred from Northern Kentucky, and Camron Justice, a 6-3 shooting guard and graduate transfer from IUPUI -- a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Knott County Central.
Williams is a barrel-chested bruiser with a deft shooting touch, jumping ability that belies his thick frame, and an uncanny knack to score and rebound the ball with authority in heavy interior traffic. He's destined to live at the foul line all season.
The cerebral Justice, meanwhile, is a deadeye perimeter shooter who makes good decisions with and without the basketball, and is a master at setting up Bassey and Anderson for lob dunks.
Both Williams and Justice seem to believe something special is afoot in Bowling Green.
The biggest question mark, though, is a significant one: Who will play point guard?
Kenny Cooper, a 6-foot senior transfer from Lipscomb, continues to await a decision by the NCAA on his eligibility status for the 2019-20 season. Last season, the lefthander helped the Bisons win 29 games and reach the NIT championship game -- averaging 10 points, 4.5 assists and 2 steals per contest.
Against Kentucky State, Hollingsworth, a natural shooting guard, started at the point -- a well-intentioned experiment that last season produced little fruit -- and the veteran dished five assists, but scored only four points.
If Cooper is deemed eligible to compete this season, he's the guy out front. If the NCAA's decision goes the other way, it says here that sooner rather than later coach Rick Stansbury will hand the ball to 6-1 four-star reclassified freshman Jordan Rawls -- a natural PG and a mercurial athlete -- and allow him to run the show.
It all begins officially tonight when John Pelphrey brings his first Tennessee Tech team into E.A. Diddle Arena, which should be rocking and rolling throughout what could very well become a breakthrough season for the Hilltoppers.
