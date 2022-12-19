The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team had finally begun to find its stride when the Hilltoppers were stunned by a previously-winless Louisville squad last week.
WKU (8-2) was riding high on a five-game winning streak before its trip to face the Cardinals. Western surrendered a season-worst 13 3-pointers to the Cardinals, who pulled ahead late in the first half and held off Western for a 94-83 victory. Louisville shot a staggering 54.4% from the field and 52% from beyond the arc.
“When you make shots, it changes everything,” Hllltoppers coach Rick Stansbury said. “They made shots. They made timely shots.
“There were three shot-clock opportunities in that first half, where they got the 3 off at the buzzer, and made all three of them. That was kind of the separation in the game.”
On the year, the Hilltoppers are scoring 77.5 points per game on 48.1% shooting from the field and 42.3% shooting from 3-point range. Defensively, the Hilltoppers give up only 66.6 points per outing and have held seven opponents under that mark. They’ve given up only 40.4% shooting from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, and they hadn’t given up more than 74 points all year before their outing against the Cardinals.
“We did enough offensively,” Stansbury lamented. “We just couldn’t stop them.”
According to fifth-year forward Jairus Hamilton, who recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds against Louisville, his team simply struggles getting around screens right now — but he isn’t worried.
“We got to focus up on our ball-screen defense, not just rotations and stuff like that,” he said, “but I think, besides that, we have a lot of good effort out there. There’s good things we can take from it and bad things we can take from it.”
One of those good things, Hamilton added, is the Hilltoppers’ togetherness even when adversity strikes.
“We have belief the whole time,” he said of WKU’s resiliency. “We’re never going to quit, we’re never going to back down to it. We definitely knew we had made some runs, but (Louisville) made big shots when they needed to make big shots. That’s what good teams do. Got to give them their credit, but we’ve got to take this and chop it up and move on.”
Part of what has made WKU so successful to start the 2022-23 season, Stansbury added, has been Hamilton’s ability to stay in the moment and keep his teammates engaged, as well.
“The biggest thing is he played with a lot of toughness, a lot of heart,” Stansbury said of the 6-foot-8, 230-pounder, who’s averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this year. “He never gave up, he never got down. Had to go small, put him at the 5, and he was really good. He just played hard, he competed.
“He was trying to give everybody else energy. Again, disappointed we lost, but proud of the way those guys stuck together and kept fighting.”
Though there are no moral victories, Stansbury said, he’s been proud of the tenacity he’s seen from his players as the Hilltoppers look to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
If WKU can keep up the fight all season long, he feels good about his team’s chances.
“Let’s make sure, win or lose, that we leave everything between the lines,” he said.
Western will play again Thursday when the Hilltoppers travel to face SEC foe South Carolina in a game that will be televised on SEC Network.
