The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team had finally begun to find its stride when the Hilltoppers were stunned by a previously-winless Louisville squad last week.

WKU (8-2) was riding high on a five-game winning streak before its trip to face the Cardinals. Western surrendered a season-worst 13 3-pointers to the Cardinals, who pulled ahead late in the first half and held off Western for a 94-83 victory. Louisville shot a staggering 54.4% from the field and 52% from beyond the arc.

