Hilltoppers hungry to return to national spotlight

BOWLING GREEN
Having finished runner-up in the Conference USA men's basketball tournament in each of the past two seasons, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are all about making up for missed opportunities in 2018-19.
That was the underlying theme coach Rick Stansbury and his team expressed during WKU Basketball Media Day on Friday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena.
"There's a fine line between winning and losing, and we've got to be able to make the most of those fine lines," said Stansbury, in his fourth season. "We have to take care of our opportunities at the end of games, but it's just as important to make the most of our opportunities in the first five minutes -- it's all part of the same game.
"It's obvious we're more versatile and more experienced than we've been since I've been here, and we're more balanced on the floor. Teams are going to have to pick their poison with this team because we've got the personnel to be effective inside and out."
The spotlight, of course, is on Charles Bassey, the Hilltoppers' 6-foot-11, 225-pound sophomore center, who is down 20 pounds from a year ago and in the best shape of his life.
"I feel better in every way," said Bassey, last year's C-USA Freshman of the Year and a Street & Smith's Basketball Yearbook preseason first-team All-American this time around. "I'm quicker, faster, and I'm jumping better. I'm completely healthy, and I'm just really excited about getting the season started.
"If they pack it in on me, I'll pass it out -- we're going to have shooters all over the court who can knock down a perimeter shot, and I have great confidence in everyone on the team. This is a great group.
"I know, personally, this year I'm going to be able to do more on the court than I did last year, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help our team win."
As is Carson Williams, a 6-5, 230-pound junior transfer forward from Northern Kentucky.
"I take pride in going full speed and wide open in both practices and games," Williams said. "My sit-out year (2018-19) allowed me to work on my perimeter skills, both shooting and ballhandling, and I now feel much more better prepared to play all over the court, both offensively and defensively.
"At the same time, I'll continue to do the things I've always done, play physical inside, attack the glass, and score on the interior. I'm willing to play wherever I'm needed with this team, and I'm pretty excited about our possibilities."
As is Camron Justice, the 6-3 graduate transfer from IUPUI and former Kentucky Mr. Basketball at Knott County Central High School.
"Fitting in here, to be honest, it's been an easy job for me," said Justice, whose outside shooting is expected play a significant role in opening up the inside for Bassey and others. "I'm just trying to blend my game with theirs and things have gone very well in that regard. We all seem to be on the same page, the chemistry here is really good.
"Once the season starts, the more we play together, the better we're going to be. It's just a matter of understanding each other's tendencies and learning what to expect from each other in certain situations. Once we get that down, we're going to be good to go."
How good will Western be? Well, for the second consecutive year the Hilltoppers are picked to win the league championship, but things didn't pan out so well last season when a maddeningly inconsistent contingent struggled to finish 20-14 and failed to play in any postseason tournament after falling to Old Dominion in the C-USA finale.
In addition to Bassey and 6-5 senior swingman Jared Savage, returnees include the junior tandem of 6-2 shooting guard Taveion Hollingsworth and 6-6 swingman Josh Anderson, along with 6-11 senior center Matt Horton, seldom seen a year ago due to injuries.
In addition to Williams and Justice, newcomers include the point guard duo of freshman Jordan Rawls and Lipscomb senior transfer Kenny Cooper, who is seeking clearance from the NCAA for immediate eligibility. Freshman Isaiah Cozart, a quick-jumping 6-7 forward who became the KHSAA's career leader in blocked shots at Madison Central, also figures to contribute.
But the cold, hard fact remains this: WKU hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.
"We've got to come into this season hungry and show we deserve to be picked No. 1 in the league," Savage said. "But I'm telling you everybody here can play. We'll have a great starting five and a deep bench. We're more experienced all the way around than we were last year.
"Charles (Bassey) coming back is, of course, huge. He's a great player who makes everybody around him better, and he's got more people around him this season -- that's going to make a big difference.
"Every day in practice, we've got a whole team of guys getting things done -- we're in a great spot as we prepare to start the season."
