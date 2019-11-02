Western Kentucky's valiant comeback attempt at Marshall fell just short a week ago, and the Hilltoppers face another stern test within Conference USA on Saturday when they play host to Florida Atlantic.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
It's a critical game for both teams in the chase for the league's East Division championship.
"We're head-to-head in the East right now between us, Marshall and FAU," first-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said, "so this is a big one.
"This is a good FAU offense. Coach (Lane) Kiffin does a great job with his football team, and they'll really test us defensively. I do think it's another game offensively where we have to score 30-plus points. If the defense holds them to 20-something, we have to go get 30-something. If we do that, I feel good about it."
Last Saturday at Marshall, WKU (5-3, 4-1 C-USA) trailed 17-0 in the first half and was still down 23-7 late in the third period before mounting a comeback that tied the game at 36. The Thundering Herd won it when Justin Rohrwasser booted a 53-yard field goal as time expired.
Despite the loss, Hilltopper senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson broke a single-game program record by making 16 receptions -- breaking the mark held by former star Jay Davis (15) that had stood since 1969 (at Akron).
Jackson is now sixth all-time in receptions (151) at WKU.
"I'm very proud of him," Helton said of Jackson. "He's really put in his time, he's worked extremely hard, and he's like a coach on the field for some of our younger wide receivers. It was great to see him have the day he had."
Otherwise, WKU quarterback Ty Storey completed 31-of-43 passes for 293 yards and running back Gaej Walker posted his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season, running for 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Herd.
Florida Atlantic (5-3, 3-1) is coming off a lopsided 41-3 league victory at Old Dominion.
"I'm proud of our guys," Kiffin said. "We went out as the favorite and handled business. To give up only three points the whole day was good."
In that game, tight end Harrison Bryant caught eight passes for 92 yards and a TD, and wide receiver DeAngelo Antoine posted 117 all-purpose yards -- catching nine passes for 69 yards and also running for a 48-yard touchdown. Antoiine has rushed for 127 yards on just four carries this season.
FAU enters the game second in C-USA in scoring offense (32.9 ppg), while the Hilltoppers are second in scoring defense (18.9 ppg).
WKU has lost its last three outings against the Owls, and will be looking for its first victory over FAU since 2016, when the Hilltoppers' conference-championship team won 52-3 in Boca Raton, Florida.
