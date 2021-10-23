The Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers will try to string together their first two-game winning streak of the season Saturday when they travel to face Florida International in a Conference USA football tilt.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.
WKU (2-4, 1-1 in C-USA) enters following last week’s 43-20 win at Old Dominion, which snapped a four-game losing streak. In the victory, Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 397 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, while wide receiver Jerreth Sterns reeled in 13 receptions for 221 yards and a score.
Now that Western is getting into the “meat of conference play,” head coach Tyson Helton said, he’d like to see his players capitalize on the momentum they created last week.
“It’s always hard to go on the road and get a win like we did last week,” he said, “and so, we need to recreate that again. Our guys will be ready to play.”
After going more than a month without a victory earlier this season, Helton added, the Hilltoppers are hungry for more.
“I feel like our best football’s still ahead of us,” he said. “I don’t think we’re anywhere close to playing a complete game as a team. I felt like we were much improved last week, and we’re getting there, but I still think we have a lot of good football to play.
“Once we can hit on all cylinders, I’d really like to see what we can do. The second half of the season, that’s exciting for me to see — can we get on a roll, get on a winning streak and play really good team football?”
On the season, Zappe leads the nation with 438.7 passing yards per game on 70% accuracy, along with 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Sterns has emerged as Zappe’s primary target, averaging 161 receiving yards per game with eight TDs. The two have helped Western score better than 40 points per game this year.
FIU (1-5, 0-2) enters on a five-game losing skid after winning their season opener against Long Island. Last week, the Panthers fell 45-33 to Charlotte in Miami.
FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager leads the big-play Panthers with 305.7 passing yards per game on a 54% completion rate, with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He leads the nation with 19.5 passing yards per completion, with wideout Tyrese Chambers ranking eighth nationally with 112 yards per outing.
The game will be available for viewing on ESPN+.
