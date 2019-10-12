On a roll in Conference USA, Western Kentucky steps out of league play on Saturday to face Army in a highly anticipated college football game at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Kickoff for the Black Knights against the Hilltoppers is set for 6 p.m.
"We have a great opponent, playing against Army, and it ought to be a great atmosphere," WKU first-year head coach Tyson Helton said. "They are a really good football team and we'll be facing an offense, the triple option, that we haven't seen and that's always hard to defend.
"Obviously, playing against that type of offense limits your own offensive possessions, so we have to make the most of our possessions.
"I know our kids are really excited to be back home playing this game."
Western ran its record to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in C-USA with last week's defensive-minded 20-3 victory at Old Dominion, limiting the Monarchs to zero touchdowns and only 160 yards of total offense.
WKU is second in the league in scoring defense (20.6 ppg) and has not allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown in its last four games.
"I thought that was a great team win at Old Dominion," Helton said. "We talked to our guys all week about having an edge to them, on the road, and we played with the edge we needed to win the game."
The Hilltoppers' defense is led by All-American candidate DeAngelo Malone, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior end from Atlanta who leads the nation in tackles for loss (13) and is third nationally in sacks (7). Malone registered three sacks and four tackles for loss at ODU.
Meanwhile, WKU rediscovered its running game at ODU, with junior Gaej Walker rushing 25 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.
In addition, quarterback Ty Storey, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, fired a touchdown pass to 6-5 freshman tight end Joshua Simon, and freshman placekicker Cory Munson booted a pair of field goals.
Army, also 3-2, opened the 2019 season with a 14-7 conquest of C-USA foe Rice. What followed was a memorable 24-21 double-overtime loss to Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Since then, the Black Knights have defeated UTSA (also C-USA) and Morgan State, before dropping last week's 42-33 decision to visiting Tulane.
Army, of course, features one of the nation's elite rushing games, averaging 273.4 yards per game. Connor Slomka (308 yards, 3 TDs) and quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (253 yards, 5 TDs) pace a balanced run game that averages 4.8 yards per attempt.
Through the air, Hopkins is 14-of-36 for 266 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions.
"When you play a team like Army, it's like they do everything perfect -- they never make mistakes, they're always in the right position," Helton said. "Talent-wise, they're about the same as we are -- you have a couple of really good players and then everybody else is just a bunch of hard-nosed grinders.
"And that's the beauty of college football, because if everybody's doing their job, doing what they're supposed to do, you're going to be a good football team -- Army has shown that over and over again."
Army, a road favorite in this one, has never beaten Western Kentucky. In 2013, the Hilltoppers defeated the Black Knights 21-17 at West Point, and the following season WKU posted a 52-24 victory in Bowling Green, when Helton was a Hilltopper assistant under Jeff Brohm.
