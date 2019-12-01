BOWLING GREEN -- Western Kentucky climbed off the deck to knock out "Hundred Miles of Hate" arch-rival Middle Tennessee 31-26 on a Senior Day Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
In a remarkable comeback season, it was perhaps fitting that the Hilltoppers (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) pulled this one out with a stirring fourth-quarter rally -- the visiting Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5) simply self-destructing down the stretch.
"This was awesome," said first-year Hilltopper coach Ty Storey, whose team now awaits their bowl destination. "The sign of a good football team is that it hangs in there, makes adjustments, and gets the job done with the game on the line, and I thought that's what we did today.
"I was a little concerned with this matchup, to be honest, but when it's time to go make a play our guys go make it, and that's probably what I'm most proud of about this team."
With just over eight minutes to play, MTSU led 20-17 and faced a 4th-and-3 from its own 34-yard line. Inexplicably, the Blue Raiders attempted a fake punt, but the Hilltoppers stopped Chaton Mobley short of necessary first-down yardage atthe 36.
"It was a huge play in the game, no doubt about it," Helton said. "Our guys were ready for it."
Indeed, everything changed in theaftermath.
WKU quarterback Ty Storey passed for 33 yards to wide receiver Quin Jernighan, and on the next play a Storey-to-Jernighan 3-yard touchdown pass pushed the Hilltoppers into the lead, 24-20.
On the Blue Raiders' ensuing possession, Mobley fumbled and Western's Damon Lowe recovered at the Hilltopper 44.
WKU responded by driving to paydirt in six plays, with Gaej Walker scoring from five yards out to make it 31-20 at the 3:28 mark.
MTSU pulled within five when quarterback Asher O'Hara connected with Ty Lee for an 11-yard TD pass at 0:43, but WKU recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the deal.
Early on, the Blue Raiders brought the fight to the Hilltoppers.
After the teams traded early field goals, Middle Tennessee took a 10-3 lead on O'Hara's 17-yard scoring aerial to Isiah Upton at 14:02 of the secondperiod.
With just under four minutes remaining in the first half, WKU pulled even after a 27-yard touchdown keeper by Story, but MTSU got a 20-yard field goal just before halftime to secure a 13-10 advantage at intermission.
Western reclaimed the lead on the opening possession of the second half when Storey hooked up with Lucky Jackson for a dazzling 64-yard touchdown, but the Hilltoppers' Cory Munson missed field goal attempts of 32 and 33 yards later in the period -- keeping the door open for MTSU.
MTSU took its final lead early in the fourth quarter when O'Hara's 24-yard TD pass to Jarrin Pierce made it 20-17, but WKU would prove resilient down the stretch.
Storey, the graduate senior from Arkansas, finished 23-of-30 through the air for 294 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.
He also rushed 12 times for 62 yards and a score.
"Ty's the backbone of what we've been able to do this season," Helton said. "He's gained the trust of our offense, as well as our defense. The way our guys look at it, as long as Ty's on the field we have a chance to win the football game."
Walker, meanwhile, carried 14 times for 119 yards and a touchdown -- notching his league-best seventh 100-yard rushing game, and passing 1,000 yards for the season.
Jackson caught eight passes for 110 yards and a TD, and Jernighan made four receptions for 76 yards and a score.
MTSU's O'Hara was sterling in defeat, completing 18-of-33 passes for 301 yards and three TDs, with one interception. He also carried the football 29 times for a game-best 144 yards. Now, WKU gears up for bowl season.
"Wherever they put us," Helton said, "we'll be excited about the opportunity to go out and get one more win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.