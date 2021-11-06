Nine players scored in double figures to lead the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team to an 88-59 exhibition win over the University of the Cumberlands Friday night at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton posted 22 points and 11 rebounds, along with a 4-for-6 shooting performance from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Dayvion McNight came up one rebound short of a triple-double — 16 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds — while redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz added 12 points and nine boards. Fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson chipped in 10 points with five steals.
“We play these games to get better,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “There’s no question tonight we were better in some areas against a better team. We’ve got to keep getting better because there’s no more of these. From here on out, they’re real.”
WKU opened the game on a 12-0 run, but Cumberlands made eight 3-pointers in the first half to stay within striking distance. The Hilltoppers led 41-32 at intermission, until a 17-0 scoring outburst put the contest out of contention in the second half.
“Every day, we come to work,” Butz said. “It takes a lot of time with a team full of new guys. We’re just trying to figure each other out and continue to grow each day. I think it’s going in a great direction. We continue to work and we just continue to listen to coach through these few weeks we’ve had. It’s been great to get out here and finally see another opponent and put things to use that we’ve been doing.”
WKU shot 52.2% from the field and made 11 3-pointers while also outscoring Cumberlands 42-10 in the paint. The Hilltoppers also won the rebounding battle, 48-35.
The Patriots shot only 29.2% for the game. J.J. Ramey paced Cumberlands with 16 points off the bench.
WKU opens the regular season Tuesday against Alabama State at 7 p.m. at Diddle Arena.
