BOWLING GREEN — Picking apart one of the nation’s best defensive teams, junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth poured in 30 points to drive Western Kentucky past visiting Charlotte 80-63 before a charged-up crowd on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU improves to 12-6 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA with its fifth victory in the last six games. Charlotte, which entered the contest ranked 33rd nationally in scoring defense (61.5 ppg), slips to 10-6 overall and 4-1 within the league.
“This was a great team effort, and we needed it to beat a really good basketball team,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Everybody stepped up in a big way, starters and bench, and I was really proud of the way we played, particularly in the second half.
“We had a great crowd in here. Never underestimate the energy a great crowd can give you, and we need that kind of energy every time we play in this building.”
Western fell behind 9-2 at the start and trailed throughout the first half, but Hollingsworth scored the final four points to pull the Hilltoppers within 39-38 at intermission.
Hollingsworth opened the second half with a 3-pointer that ignited an 8-2 run that pushed WKU in front 46-41, and the 49ers never led again.
Charlotte pulled within 60-55 on a basket by Luka Vasic with 10:14 to play, but — fueled by Hollingsworth — the Hilltoppers went on a 20-6 run to put the game away.
“Tay’s been really, really good these last few games,” Stansbury said of Hollingsworth. “He’s wired to score, that’s who he is, and he’s in attack mode now — that’s made a huge difference for our basketball team.”
Hollingworth’s point total tied his career-high. In his freshman season, the former Kentucky Mr. Basketball scored 30 at North Texas, and he also got 30 in the Hilltoppers’ upset win at Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.
“I’m playing with more confidence now,” said Hollingsworth, who is averaging 22.5 points per game in his last four outings. “My team is leaning on me to score, and I’m just trying to do everything I can to help our team win.
“We’re in first place (in C-USA) right now, and it’s a great feeling, but we’re not sleeping. We know people are going to be gunning for us now, so we have to stay focused and be ready to respond the right way to the challenge ahead of us.”
Hollingsworth finished 8-of-13 from the field, was 1-for-2 from 3-point range and made all 13 of his free throws.
He got scoring help from junior swingman Jared Savage (20 points) and junior forward Carson Williams (15 points), who passed 1,000 points for his collegiate career, the first two seasons of which were spent at Northern Kentucky.
“It’s a nice accomplishment,” Williams said of the milestone, “but the big win we just got means much more to me.”
WKU, the top free-throw shooting team in C-USA, showed why against Charlotte — sinking 27-of-31 for 87%. The Hilltoppers also shot 57% from the floor in the second half.
Charlotte, limited to 35% shooting over the final 20 minutes, was led by guard Jahmir Young, who scored 14 points.
The Hilltoppers play two league games this coming week against Marshall — Wednesday in Huntington, West Virginia, and Saturday in Diddle Arena.
WKU’s 1975-76 team, which finished 20-9 and won Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships, was honored at halftime.
