Hilltoppers roll to 4th straight victory

BOWLING GREEN -- Western Kentucky football is rolling, rejuvenated and red-hot.
The Conference USA-leading Hilltoppers earned their fourth consecutive victory on a festive homecoming Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium with a convincing 30-14 conquest of visiting Charlotte.
Western will take a 5-2 overall record and a perfect 4-0 conference mark into next Saturday's tester against rival Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia.
"I'm proud of our team," first-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "We played well in all three phases of the game, and we continue to get a little better every time we play.
"We held a Charlotte team averaging 33 points per game to 14, so that's another job very well done by our defense."
The 49ers were still in it at intermission, trailing just 17-14, but the Hilltoppers' vaunted defense dominated the second half -- limiting Charlotte to only 79 yards of total offense.
"We were ready to play," said WKU junior linebacker Kyle Bailey, who finished with eight tackles. "We look at every game as the biggest game because it's the next game.
"We were prepared for the pass, we were prepared for the run. Our coaching staff had us ready to contain Charlotte and that's what we did, especially in the second half."
Early in the third period, Western freshman AJ Brathwaite blocked a Connor Bowler punt, setting up Cory Munson's 32-yard field goal that pushed the Toppers in front 20-14.
On Charlotte's ensuing possession, WKU's Roger Cray picked off a Chris Reynolds pass, which set up a 48-yard field goal by Munson that extended the lead to 23-14.
After a 3-and-out by the 49ers, the Hilltoppers resorted to trickery. On a double reverse, wide receiver Lucky Jackson tossed an 8-yard TD pass to quarterback Ty Storey at 0:08 of the third that accounted for WKU's final 16-point margin of victory.
"We had the look that we wanted on that play," Jackson said. "We dialed it up at the right time and made it work."
The first half, meanwhile, was played on even terms.
On the game's opening possession, Charlotte marched 75 yards in 15 plays, going up 7-0 following a 4-yard scoring run by freshman running back Ishod Finger.
WKU responded immediately, getting a 30-yard touchdown pass from Storey to wideout Jachour Pearson on a 3rd-and-20 play to deadlock the contest.
The Toppers took their first lead at 12:45 of the second when, on a flea-flicker, Storey connected with Jackson for a 69-yard TD pass to make it 14-7.
The 49ers answered on their ensuing possession as Reynolds tossed a 47-yard scoring pass to star running back Benny LeMay to once more tie the game.
Western took the lead for good at 4:08 of the second quarter when Munson drilled a 45-yard field goal against the wind.
The Hilltoppers shut down LeMay, who entered with four 100-yard rushing games this season -- limiting the 5-foot-9, 218-pound senior to 45 yards on 15 carries. He rushed for 81 yards earlier in the season against then-No. 1 Clemson.
Storey, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, finished 21-of-30 for 283 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Jackson and Pearson combined to make 12 receptions for 209 yards and two scores.
