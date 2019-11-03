BOWLING GREEN -- Carson Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as Western Kentucky crushed Kentucky State, 85-45, in a men's college basketball exhibition game Saturday night before 4,233 fans in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers open regular-season play on Tuesday night against visiting Tennessee Tech.
Williams, a burly 6-foot-5 junior transfer from Northern Kentucky, was excited to return to game action after sitting out the 2018-19 season.
"It's been so long since I've played against anyone but my (WKU) teammates in practice," said Williams, who finished 8-of-12 from the field. "It was just a great feeling to get back on the court and help our team be successful."
WKU, the preseason pick to win Conference USA, also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks from 6-11 sophomore All-American candidate Charles Bassey, 14 points from junior guard Josh Anderson, and 11 points and nine rebounds from IUPUI graduate transfer guard Camron Justice.
The Hilltoppers were led on the boards by 6-5 senior swingman Jared Savage, who secured a game-best 14 rebounds to help Western dominate the glass, 58-41.
"I think we got the first-game jitters out of our system and that we'll be ready to go Tuesday," Savage said. "I like our balance. We have a lot of guys on this roster who can score."
Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth dished a game-best five assists and Anderson topped all players with three steals.
"We saw some things we can build on, and there are some things we need to improve on," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Most of all, I liked the way we played so unselfishly out there, even when we had a big lead. That's the right way to play the game."
WKU shot 43% from the field, but made only 3-of-20 shots from 3-point range (15%) and was a subpar 18-of-30 from the foul stripe (60%).
Kentucky State, which lost 83-51 at No. 2 Kentucky on Friday night, was limited to 27% shooting by the Hilltoppers. KSU also turned the ball over 19 times,
The Thorobreds were paced by Jordan Little, who scored 13 points.
