The Western Kentucky University football program will look to win its fourth consecutive game when the Hilltoppers host Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
“Big week this week, rivalry week,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Middle Tennesee coming in here, ought to be a great game, great atmosphere. Two good football teams playing.
“Our guys recognize the fact that Middle Tennessee is a good football team. It’s going to take everything we’ve got to go win that game.”
The Hilltoppers enter following last week’s 45-13 rout of Charlotte, in which WKU led 28-13 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe completed 33-of-45 pass attempts for 393 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Wideout Jerreth Sterns hauled in 10 receptions for 89 yards and a score, while Mitchell Tinsley made six catches for 88 yards and a TD.
Through eight games, Zappe and Sterns continue to power the Tops’ high-octane offense.
Zappe has thrown for 3,407 yards — his 425.8 yards-per-game average leads the nation — and 33 touchdowns with six interceptions on 71% passing, while Sterns has posted nation-leading numbers of 1,166 yards and 11 TDs on 93 catches.
Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee enters on a two-game winning streak following last week’s 35-10 victory over Southern Miss.
The Blue Raiders thrive on defense and special teams, sporting an NCAA-best 25 forces turnovers and ranking second in the country with four blocked kicks.
Offensively, MTSU is paced by quarterback Chase Cunningham, who has thrown for 1,318 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Receivers Jimmy Marshall (31 rec., 404 yards, five TDs) and Jarrin Pierce (31 rec., 367 yards, five TDs) are Cunningham’s top downfield targets.
This will be the 71st meeting between the two programs in a series that has been dubbed “100 Miles of Hate,” with MTSU carrying a slim 35-34-1 margin into the contest. It’s the oldest and most played series in Conference USA.
“It’s one of those games you always look forward to every season,” Helton said. “We’ve got this winning streak going. The biggest thing for us is just taking it one game at a time and trying not to do anything but focus on Middle Tennessee and this rivalry and getting the win for our fans.”
WKU has won five of the last six meetings, including last year’s 20-17 victory in Murfreesboro. Eight of the last 10 matchups have been decided in overtime or by less than one score.
