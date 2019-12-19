Western Kentucky University head football coach Tyson Helton announced 15 new Hilltoppers signed National Letters of Intent in the Class of 2020 early signing period on Wednesday.
Five Georgians and two Kentuckians highlight the early class, which includes eight offensive players and seven defensive players.
"Really good day for us, really excited about this year's signing class," Helton said. "I really felt like we met our needs in the early signing period. I really felt like we hit home on all the areas we needed to hit. I really felt like the positions we had some needs in we were really able to get those spots filled with guys that we think in the future could really help us.
"The thing that I really, really like is that nine to 10 of these guys will be here for spring football; they're early graduates. So, I think that will be huge for us moving forward with our program."
Overall, nine signees are coming from high schools and six signees are from junior colleges.
Offensive linemen Mark Goode, from LaRue County High School, and Colt Jackson, from South Warren High School, are the early signess from Kentucky.
The traditional signing period on the first Wednesday in February 2020 remains, and around 10 open spaces were intentionally left by the staff to add on to this class.
"We'll hit that next round of guys in the February signing period and continue through spring to see if there's transfer guys, those types of things," said Helton, who hopes to find more players that fit the program as well as Wednesday's group. "I thought it was extremely important -- our culture right now in our program is excellent -- and I wanted to make sure that whoever we brought into this program that they fit our culture.
"We got a lot of great guys with great character. They love to work, they love football. It takes time to really find out if a guy likes that. So, we were able to establish those relationships. I really feel like we know these guys really well. Moving forward, they ought to be a good fit for us."
