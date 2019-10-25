Here are the first-team picks for girls' All-3rd Region Soccer first team by coaches in the 3rd Region based on regular-season play.
Daviess County: Chloe Hinchcliffe, Kenlee Newcom, Meredith Campbell, Avery McNeiley, Ashlyn Payton.
Owensboro Catholic: Lily Moore, Kara Morris.
Ohio County: Carly Embry, Ella Gaddis, Keeley Addington.
Meade County: Cyai Robertson, Elizabeth Burns.
Players of the Year: Chloe Hinchcliffe, Daviess County. Carly Embry, Ohio County.
