Chloe Hinchcliffe scored five goals and an assist as Daviess County defeated host Owensboro in a girls' soccer match on Tuesday night at Shifley Park.
Kenlee Newcom scored two goals and added an assist for the Lady Panthers, who also got goals from Shelby Sandifer, Ashlyn Payton and Meredith Campbell.
Tori Beth Baylis had two assists, with Campbell, Sophie Jagoe, Emma Winstead and Avery McNeiley also adding scoring passes.
Owensboro got 14 saves from goalkeeper Chandler Worth, and DC keeper Emma Pratt made one save in the shutout.
Daviess County improved to 9-1 overall and 3-0 against 9th District competition. The Lady Devils slipped to 2-4, 1-3.
GIRLS' GOLFCATHOLIC PREVAILS AT HAWES
Owensboro Catholic defeated Daviess County 181-187 on the back nine at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Apollo's Macey Brown shot a 1-over par 37 to win individual honors. The E-Gals did not field a complete team.
The Lady Aces featured Emma Payne (41), Maddie Roberts (42), Abby Bahnick (44) and Leigh Osbourne (54).
The Lady Panthers featured Holly Holton (45), Emilee Clark (46), Kristen Henderson (47) and Addison Heady (49).
Other Apollo scores were turned in by Brooke Brown (43) and Addison Carter (57).
VOLLEYBALLHANCOCK RALLIES PAST TRINITY
Hancock County rallied for a 16-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22 victory over visiting Whitesville Trinity in Hawesville.
Leading the way for the Lady Hornets were Emma Hurst (5 aces, 11 digs), Shelby Harpenau (7 kills), Haley Smith (10 kills), Cameron Blan (34 assists), Katie Blan (3 aces, 13 kills, 7 digs) and Hannah Powers (5 kills).
The Lady Raiders were led by Josie Aull (2 kills, 17 kills, 9 digs), Avery Barnett (3 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists), Lexie Barnett (5 digs), Josie Booker (10 digs), Madi Edge (2 digs), Morgan Kinsey (3 kills, 10 kills, 5 digs), Cassidy Morris (7 kills, 3 kills, 6 digs), Hannah Nash (4 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs), Abby Payne (8 digs) and Taylor Pendley (10 digs).
OHIO SWEEPS EDMONSON
Anna Law had 16 kills and six digs to help the Lady Eagles sweep Edmonson County 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 in Hartford.
Other big contributors for Ohio County were Camryn Kennedy (19 assists), Adrianna Joiner (4 aces), Caroline Law (15 assists) and Sarah Bratcher (5 digs).
BOYS' SOCCERDAVIESS COUNTY 4, BOWLING GREEN 2
Hunter Clark, Carson Thomas, Jacob Boling and Hayden Boswell scored goals to lift the Panthers over the host Purples in Bowling Green.
Clark and Carter Hoagland each had assists for DC, which got three saves from Cody Clark.
• In the Purples Classic over the weekend, DC ended up with a victory on Friday and a pair of tied matches on Saturday.
In a 3-3 tie with North Oldham, Boling scored twice and Hayden Glover added a goal. Hunter Clark had two assists. In a 1-1 tie with Central Hardin, Boswell scored the Panthers' goal.
In Friday's 9-1 conquest of Logan County, Boling and Glover each scored three goals to lead the way.
