Chloe Hinchcliffe finished with six goals to help guide Daviess County High School to a 10-0 girls' soccer victory over district foe Owensboro on Tuesday night at Deer Park Elementary.
The senior midfielder, who also dished out two assists, scored the first four goals of the game to give her team an early lead midway through the first half.
Senior Kenlee Newcom added a pair of second-half goals for DC (2-0), including the game-deciding 10th goal that ended the contest with 36:03 remaining.
Additional goals came from Sophie Jagoe and Ashlyn Payton, with two assists apiece from Tori Beth Baylis and Meredith Campbell. Other assists came from Payton, Elizabeth Collier, Morgan Lucas and Avery McNeiley.
"I think we did really good, especially for our first district opener," Hinchcliffe said afterward. "We usually do really well when we pass and move, and we tend to do that a lot, so it worked out really well.
"We just make diagonal runs and combine with our midfield, so it usually works really well when we all work together and communicate."
Freshman goalkeeper Chandler Worth recorded eight saves for Owensboro (0-1), but the Lady Panthers kept up constant pressure throughout the game with a variety of balanced production.
"That's huge," Newcom said of the team-wide effort. "I think we all play together. I don't think anyone on this team is selfish. ... It was all a team effort, and I think (Hinchcliffe) played great.
"I think it always just helps to have a mixture of people and a bunch of different people doing a bunch of different things to all help achieve one thing."
The Lady Panthers return to action this weekend when they host the DC Classic, and Newcom said she can't wait to see how her team stacks up against the competition.
"I'm excited," she said. "It's my favorite season. Every time it comes around, I just get so excited and I can't wait to see what the season has in store for us. I think we'll go pretty far, or I hope we do, so that's our goal."
Hinchcliffe expects DC's experience to play a major factor moving forward, too.
"I think we'll be really good this year," she said. "We have 12 seniors, which is obviously really helpful. We've all been playing since we were younger, with the same coach, same people, so we know how to really work together."
The Lady Devils play again at Lyon County on Thursday.
