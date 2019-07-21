As axe throwing grows in popularity across the country, Escape Today Owensboro owners David Haynes and Max Garvin are making sure locals can get in on the craze.
The entertainment center, located at 527 Emory Drive, originally began as an escape room destination. Over the last few years, however, Haynes and Garbin have been working to expand what they can offer.
"About four or five years ago, I went to a place in Columbus (Ohio) that had axe throwing -- one of the first places that had it," Haynes recalled. "I tried it, and I thought it would be a really cool concept to bring to the area. After about three years of getting our ducks in a row, we got it."
Now, Escape Today houses four axe-throwing lanes near the back of its gaming arcade.
Wooden targets hang on the wall at the end of each lane, painted with a bull's-eye and rings thar correspond to differing point values. Players stand about 13 feet away and throw axes overhead down the lanes. It's up to them whether to use both hands or just one.
Once patrons began to grow accustomed to the concept, Escape Today hosted its first competitive league this past spring.
"It's one of those sports where nobody really plays around here, except maybe one or two people," Haynes said. "We wanted to start off very recreational, get people started off slow and make sure they're doing things the safe way and the right way.
"We wanted to make sure everything was going alright before starting the league up."
Six teams competed in the league for nine weeks, with four players making up each squad.
Will Clancy, who formed a group with a few friends to participate, was among them. It didn't take long for him to see how fun it would be.
"I like the camaraderie of playing," said Clancy, 26, an Owensboro High School graduate. "It's all fun, but there is a competitiveness to it, which is also really fun."
Clancy, who judges his own ability as "average" within the league, also enjoys the aspect of getting better in a brand new sport.
"It's one of those games where someone who's not very good could end up being outstanding that day," he said. "It's cool, because it doesn't matter how good you are -- we're all still learning how to play.
"Of course, there's always a learning curve, but it's really simple once you get the hang of it. Anyone can learn how to throw an axe."
During competition, men and women from both teams square off in a head-to-head matchup. At the end of the night, individual wins contribute to the overall result, similar to team tennis scoring.
"It's a team sport, so everybody wants to play more and get better to help their team," Haynes said.
Escape Today will host additional leagues in the fall and winter, and Clancy is quick to suggest that people give it a shot.
"It's a good way to meet new people," he said. "It's really cool, especially because you can form a bond over it. It's like a bunch of people getting together for a pool league or a bowling league. It's open to anybody."
For more information on the leagues or to rent a throwing lane, visit escapeowensboro.com.
