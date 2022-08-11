Lily Hoagland scored a pair of goals in her return from injury, and the Daviess County High School girls soccer team captured a season-opening 5-0 victory against district foe Owensboro on Wednesday at Shifley Park.
The game was a continuation of Tuesday’s contest, which saw DC go up 1-0 on Hoagland’s goal in the 14th minute before lightning postponed the matchup minutes later. Once play resumed Wednesday, a goal by Molly Floyd in the 26th minute pushed the Lady Panthers to a 2-0 advantage that stood until halftime.
“I think we did pretty good,” Hoagland said of her team. “We were kind of tired in the first half, but then (coach David Sandifer) gave us a talk.”
Taking the halftime message to heart, as well as post-game discussions from the night before, Hoagland said, helped DC score three more goals after intermission.
“We talked to each other last night after the game and gave each other a pep talk,” she said. “We came out with the same energy that we did last night.”
DC, which commanded possession through most of the evening, got a goal from Brooke Schwartz less than two minutes into the second half for a 3-0 lead.
Hoagland, who missed all but five games as a freshman last season, added her second goal with 6:03 remaining.
“I hustled,” she said of her mindset. “The players gave me good balls to finish.”
Jessie Harwood’s goal with 2:13 left capped off the game’s scoring and provided the final margin.
OHS coach Michael Lovett liked the way his players competed, but he noted the Lady Devils’ shortcomings in their season-opener.
“We got outplayed, especially in the second half, but we lack in fitness where they excel — that was the biggest difference,” he said. “The result is what it was, I take nothing away from that, but I think the last two goals we gave away because we were fatigued and they weren’t. That’s a credit to Coach Sandifer and his program.”
Lovett didn’t anticipate battling the injury bug so early in the season, but he expects to make a few changes before the Lady Devils travel to face Paducah Tilghman on Saturday.
“You can’t fix something like that overnight, so we’ve got to make some tactical adjustments,” he said, noting that OHS had only two bench players available. “We’re thin right now, we had some injuries even from yesterday to today.
“Those that played today played their butts off. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The Lady Panthers return to action in the upcoming DC Classic, in which they’ll host Boyle County on Friday and Graves County on Saturday.
