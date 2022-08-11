OWESPTS-08-11-22 DC OHS RESUMPTION GAMER dom

Above: Daviess

County’s Molly Fuqua controls the ball in the first half on Wednesday during a game against Owensboro at the Owensboro Soccer Complex. Left: Owensboro’s Emma Wilkins rises

for a header during Wednesday’s match.

 Photos by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Lily Hoagland scored a pair of goals in her return from injury, and the Daviess County High School girls soccer team captured a season-opening 5-0 victory against district foe Owensboro on Wednesday at Shifley Park.

The game was a continuation of Tuesday’s contest, which saw DC go up 1-0 on Hoagland’s goal in the 14th minute before lightning postponed the matchup minutes later. Once play resumed Wednesday, a goal by Molly Floyd in the 26th minute pushed the Lady Panthers to a 2-0 advantage that stood until halftime.

