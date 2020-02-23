Owensboro Catholic High School junior Cort Hobelmann finished the 100-yard freestyle in 48.50 seconds to earn sixth place at the KHSAA Swimming & Diving State Championships on Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington.
Hobelmann was also a member of the Aces’ 200 medley relay team that finished 15th in 1:44.71. Other contributors on the relay team included freshman Nolan Igleheart, junior Jack Raymer and senior Jude Neal.
Hobelmann also posted a 14th-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, recording a time of 54.40 seconds.
In team competition, the Aces finished in a tie for 24th with 19 points.
St. Xavier dominated the meet on its way to winning the state championship, recording 592 points. Rounding out the top five were Highlands (193), Louisville Trinity (153), Bowling Green (132) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (106).
The state title was the 55th overall and 32nd consecutive for St. Xavier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.