Harold Hogg put up a performance for the ages Friday night.
The junior running back was nearly unstoppable in his return to Steele Stadium, racking up 375 yards and scoring six touchdowns to lead Apollo High School to a 56-35 football victory over City-County rival Owensboro Catholic at Independence Bank Field.
Both teams head into playoff action next week, with Class 2-A No. 5 Catholic hosting Todd County Central and Apollo traveling to face McCracken County in 6-A competition.
According to Hogg, who played for the Aces last season and carried the ball 45 times against his former team, Friday night was all according to plan.
"The line was blocking good," he said. "Everything was just going how it was supposed to go.
"This was my best game of the season. They say you're only as good as your last game, and I felt like I left a good impression this game."
Hogg scored on runs of 1, 1, 2, 5, 42 and 19 yards -- including all five of the Eagles' touchdowns in the second half.
"Harold is a pretty dynamic running back anyway," Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins said, "and at the competition level we've competed at, he's still been getting those 200-, 300-yard nights. So it should tell anybody that the kid can run the ball against any competition.
"We've got a great offensive line and he understands it, and we can grind games out with him if we need to."
The Eagles (4-6) led 21-14 at intermission following a 1-yard Hogg run, a 30-yard pass from Brandon Lovinsky to Geoffrey Johnson and a 2-yard run from Wes Daugherty.
Owensboro Catholic (8-2) tied the contest early in the third quarter when Drew Hartz connected with Braden Mundy on a screen pass that went 31 yards for the score. Mundy also hauled in a 13-yard score from Hartz in the first half, in addition to a 41-yard scoring strike from Hartz to Dre Thruston on the Aces' first play from scrimmage.
However, Catholic turned the ball over on three straight drives -- two fumbles and an interception by Brandon Husk -- in the third quarter that allowed Apollo to score 28 unanswered points in building a 49-21 advantage.
"We knew tonight we might have to win in a shootout, because they have a very potent offense as well," Aces coach Jason Morris said. "If we couldn't get their running game stopped, which we couldn't consistently, we knew we had to win a shootout, and we turned the ball over too much."
Hartz added a pair of touchdown throws -- a 14-yarder to Jackson Staples and a 5-yard toss to Hagan Edge -- to account for the final margin.
For the game, Hartz completed 22-of-41 passes for 404 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. Edge hauled in nine passes for 191 yards and a TD -- giving him a school-record 20 scoring receptions this season. Hartz also leads Catholic in career touchdown passes with 107.
"Drew Hartz and Hagan Edge have had a special career, there's no doubt about it," Morris said. "We'll continue to ride them. They made a lot of plays out there tonight against a very aggressive defense that Apollo put out there.
"I was proud, for the most part, how we fought. We didn't give up. The guys didn't quit. We've got to go back to work on Monday and look at the film and try to fix the issues that we have against a run game with a good, solid offensive line like that and just see if there's a way that we can hide some of our deficiencies in that area."
Hawkins credited the Eagles' defense for holding Catholic to just 18 rushing yards, which had been a source of concern for his team most of the season.
"All year long, it's been no secret that we were struggling stopping people," he said. "We knew we could score on anybody, I believe that, I think we proved that we can. We spent the last week shoring that defense up. It meant changing a few things, but they proved they were willing to go with the changes, and you saw what happened tonight."
For the game, Lovinsky completed 7-of-13 passes with a touchdown and an interception. Johnson snagged four receptions for 105 yards and a score.
According to Hawkins, his team's victory was a sign of his players "closing the gap."
"This week, they limited mistakes and did what they were supposed to do, and this is the result," he said. "Geoffrey Johnson was amazing tonight. Brandon Husk was amazing tonight. These kids are here to play football."
APOLLO|14-7-14-21--56
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|14-0-7-14--35
OC-Thruston 41 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
A-Hogg 1 run (Bowman kick)
OC-Mundy 13 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
A-Johnson 30 pass from Lovinsky (Bowman kick)
A-Daugherty 2 run (Bowman kick)
OC-Mundy 31 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
A-Hogg 1 run (Bowman kick)
A-Hogg 2 run (Bowman kick)
A-Hogg 5 run (Bowman kick)
A-Hogg 42 run (Bowman kick)
OC-Staples 14 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
A-Hogg 19 run (Bowman kick)
OC-Edge 5 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.