High school basketball teams from throughout the region will descend upon the Sportscenter for two days of holiday hoops beginning Monday, as the McLean County girls’ basketball program hosts the inaugural Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic presented by Independence Bank.
The event, which features six teams from Kentucky and six teams from Indiana, had been an idea of Ryan Groves’ for several years.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do,” the McLean County girls’ basketball coach said. “You look at the Border Bowl with football, why can’t we do it with basketball, being right next door to Indiana?
“We were trying to pull in some good teams from the area, and they were excited to come.”
The Monday schedule will include the Muhlenberg County girls against Butler County at 11 a.m.; McLean County girls against Barren County at 12:30 p.m.; Daviess County girls against Union County at 2:10 p.m.; Owensboro girls against Evansville Reitz at 3:45 p.m.; Owensboro boys against Evansville Reitz at 5:20 p.m.; and Barren County girls against Castle (Ind.) at 7 p.m.
The Tuesday slate will be the McLean County girls against Owensboro at 11 a.m.; Muhlenberg County girls against Union County at 12:30 p.m.; Daviess County girls against Butler County at 2:10 p.m.; Barren County girls against Evansville Memorial at 3:45 p.m.; McLean County girls against Forest Park (Ind.) at 5:20 p.m.; and Owensboro boys against Forest Park at 7 p.m.
“I’m really happy with it, especially being the first year,” Groves said. “We got Barren County to come in. We were trying to find some quality opponents for Castle and Memorial, because they’re usually top-tier in Indiana. We knew Barren County was returning pretty much everybody from last year, so they’ll be competitive.”
Having a holiday tournament in Owensboro, where friends and family don’t have to travel too far, was one of Groves’ biggest priorities.
“I just wanted to do something close to home,” he said. “We like to travel over the holidays, but if you can get something like this in your own backyard, it’s a win for everybody.”
Tickets to the game will be $8 for an all-day pass, with kids 5-and-under getting in for free.
They can be purchased at the Sportcenter ticket office or online at OwensboroTickets.com.
Groves said there will also be a toy drive, with donations going to victims of the recent tornadoes in the area.
“We’ve got plenty of areas around here that have been affected, with kids who need toys for Christmas,” Groves said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to help those people out.
“Toys for the younger kids would be great, but also we have some teenagers who need help, too — so any soft of gift cards to electronic stores or anything like that would be fantastic.”
And, Groves added, he hopes it’s the first Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic of many, with help from Independence Bank.
“We’re hoping this year works out really well, then we’ll build on it and get more Indiana teams interested for next year or following years to come,” he said. “Hopefully, it leads to bigger games and bigger competitions, to bring more people to this area and see some good basketball here.
“Independence Bank has really helped us out, they went all out for us. They really take care of the local schools around here, and they do all they can to help out the community.”
