Aric Holman has been in his hometown for a few days, visiting his family and his dad, Central, for his birthday.
The former standout for Owensboro High School and a starter at Mississippi State was at the H.L. Neblett Center on Tuesday, talking to the kids there, playing some basketball with them, lifting the smaller ones up high enough so they could dunk a ball through the hoop.
It's easy to do that for Holman, who is 6-foot-11.
"Just being able to play with him, when he blocked my shot was favorite," said Kyrin Cox, a 12-year-old at the event. "He's my cousin, I knew he was coming yesterday."
Holman just finished his career at Mississippi State, where he was a started 75 games over his last three seasons.
Holman wasn't picked in the recent NBA Draft, but he did sign a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and played in the NBA Summer League. The Lakers have generated considerable buzz with LeBron James being on the team and then adding Anthony Davis to the team.
"Right now my contract is just for training camp, to get in the door, have an opportunity to make the big team," Holman said Tuesday at the Neblett Center. "It could lead to their developmental team, a 2-way contract, or it could lead to making the last spot on the team."
The experience over the last couple of months has been a whirlwind for Holman, who along with fellow big man Justin Miller led the Red Devils to the 2015 KHSAA state championship.
"It's been amazing," Holman said. "When I first got the call to go play summer league there, I was definitely starstruck, there was a part of me that had to recognize this is your job now. You can't take days for granted, this is a business, I have to be ready to produce at my job."
Holman thought it was amazing that he is on the same team as James.
"The guy I used to play in the video game with, buy all his shoes, watch all his highlights, I'm playing alongside him, see him every day," Holman said. "To see the greatness he's put in this game, it shows me where I stand, everybody wants to be great, nobody wants to be average."
Who knows whether Holman will stick with the Lakers, find some other NBA team, or maybe try to play overseas once training camps shake out starting in September.
What was certain on Tuesday was that there were a bunch of starstruck little kids in the gym at the Neblett Center.
"Today has been a really good day," said T'Onna Drake, a preschool teacher at Neblett. "I had one girl who could not stop smiling. This will go with them forever. I've been here for eight years, and I think this is happiest I've ever seen them. It makes my heart full.
"I reached out to Aric to ask him to come in, let kids know it is important to stay in school. I told them I had a surprise that was better than Batman, Superman, it was Aric."
Drake is the daughter of OHS boys' basketball coach Rod Drake, who coached Holman and Miller at OHS.
The kids put together a list of questions for Holman, which he read and answered for the group.
What's it like playing with three All-Stars? "I feel like it's you looking at me, it's amazing," Holman said. "LeBron James, I grew up watching him and admiring him my whole life."
Is training hard? "In order to be the best you can be, whatever you want to be, you have to put a lot of time into it," Holman said. "You have to get better at your craft in whatever you want to do in life."
What did you do when you got called by the Lakers? "I actually cried," Holman said. "When you work so hard for something, it finally came true, it's a happy moment for me."
Holman grew up playing at the Dugan Best Recreation Center, but he'd also play at the Neblett Center at night.
"After I did all my homework, my schoolwork, I'd play late at night, just come and have fun," Holman said.
Holman turned 22 last week, so the kids helped make purple and yellow cupcakes, they put up balloons and spelled out his name, Aric, in purple paper on the wall.
Growing up and giving back were definitely on Holman's mind when he accepted the invitation to talk to and play some ball with the kids there.
"It's definitely a blessing, I cherish these moments," Holman said. "I take advantage of every time somebody calls me or wants me to come and talk, I'm going to go. I only need one kid out of the group to be inspired. I wanted to be the best role model I could be. A kid doesn't have to play sports, to have that motivation to be good, be great, at whatever they choose, I feel my job is to help them get to that."
Chequero Cobb is a resource coordinator at Neblett and also works at Hager Preschool. She remembered Holman as a young kid.
"We teased him when he was little," Cobb said. "He always had a positive attitude and was well-respected."
Holman will spend the rest of the summer getting ready for training camp in Los Angeles.
"It starts in September, back to phase one, trying to earn a spot, trying to earn a job opportunity, get mentally and physically prepared for that," Holman said.
His agent, Colin Bryant, talked to coaches and staff about what Holman has to do going forward.
"They just give you a role to play," Holman said. "I want to achieve my goal, make an NBA roster my first year, play in NBA, inspire, be the best I could be."
