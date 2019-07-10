Jesse Holton of Philpot shot a 77 to win the boys' 16-18 Championship division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event Tuesday at Christmas Lake (Ind.) Golf Club.
Other male division winners were Ethan Kane of Santa Claus, Ind. (13-15 Championship, 80), Carter Blume of Jasper, Ind. (13-15, 9 holes, 42), Jax Malone of Owensboro (11-12, 9 holes, 37), Treyson Raymer of Madisonville (9-10, 6 holes, 43), and Cade Casey of Owensboro (8-and-under, 3 holes, 13).
Female winners were Ragan Gaskins of Bowling Green (16-18 Championship, 92), Kirsten Henderson of Owensboro (13-15 Championship, 100), Alexa Salamah of Owensboro (11-12, 9 holes, 46), and Ryann Kasey of Owensboro (9-10, 6 holes, 34).
